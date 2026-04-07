Whole-Home Window Upgrade

Right now, Performance Remodeling is running a limited time offer that is honestly hard to ignore. You can get a FULL HOUSE of brand-new energy-efficient windows for as low as $99 a month. If your heating bills were brutal this winter or you’re tired of feeling cold air coming through the glass, now is the time to do something about it. So don’t wait. Call Performance Remodeling today. Upgrade your home, save on energy bills, and finally get those windows replaced. A full house of windows…as low as $99 a month. Tell ‘em Big Jim from WCSX sent you. Click here for more information.