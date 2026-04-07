RIDLEYS BAKERY – Special Savings for Veterans
Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That’s why we’re declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.” On May…
Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”
On May 11, Veterans can enjoy this special offer:
OFFER: Free Muffin, Cookie or Scone
DATE: May 11, 2026
ADDRESS: 4054 Rochester Rd, Troy, MI 48085
Website: https://ridleysbakery.com/