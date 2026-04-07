SISTERS CAFE – Special Savings for Veterans
Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That’s why we’re declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.” Veterans can…
Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”
Veterans can enjoy this special offer:
OFFER: $5 breakfast sandwich and regular coffee (regular price $12) (8-10am)
DATE: May 11 (8-10am)
ADDRESS: 6160 Dixie Hwy, Village of Clarkston, MI 48346
Website: https://sisters.cafe/