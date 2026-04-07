You can win a chance to attend the screening of Deep Water April 29th!

Be First to See Deep Water in Detroit
94.7 WCSX is giving you the opportunity to catch an advance screening of Deep Water before it officially opens—and this is one you’ll want to experience on the big screen. Register below for your chance to win!
Directed by Renny Harlin and starring Aaron Eckhart and Ben Kingsley, Deep Water drops you into a high-stakes survival story that begins midair and quickly turns into something far more intense. A commercial flight from Los Angeles to Shanghai crashes into the Pacific Ocean, and while some passengers survive the initial impact, what follows becomes a fight to stay alive in an environment that offers no easy way out.
Check out the Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/f0ptq0Lzdh8?si=KoyHlR8S9iYQTfBA
This is the kind of film that builds tension moment by moment. Confined spaces, rising stakes, and a constant sense of urgency drive the story forward, making it the perfect movie to see with a crowd that’s reacting in real time. Watching it unfold in a theater setting adds to the experience—every turn, every close call, and every decision lands harder on the big screen.
Screening Details:
- Advance Screening of Deep Water
- Wednesday, April 29th location TBD
- Website: https://deepwaterthefilm.com
Schedule:
- 6:15PM – Line Begins
- 6:30PM – Doors Open
- 7:00PM – Movie Starts
What to Expect:
- An early look at a suspense-driven thriller
- A theater experience that builds tension with every scene
- A crowd setting that adds to the intensity of the film
- A chance to see it before general release
94.7 WCSX is giving you the chance to be in the room for it. If you’re a fan of edge-of-your-seat thrillers, this is one to check out early.
Register To Win Below.
Contest details: For this contest, enter online at wcsx.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Tuesday Wednesday April 7, 2026 and 11:00pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Friday April 24, 2026. WCSX will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Friday April 24, 2026 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of WCSX. WCSX's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here General Contest Rules - 94.7 WCSX