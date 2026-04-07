You can win a chance to attend the screening of Deep Water April 29th!

Be First to See Deep Water in Detroit

94.7 WCSX is giving you the opportunity to catch an advance screening of Deep Water before it officially opens—and this is one you’ll want to experience on the big screen. Register below for your chance to win!

Directed by Renny Harlin and starring Aaron Eckhart and Ben Kingsley, Deep Water drops you into a high-stakes survival story that begins midair and quickly turns into something far more intense. A commercial flight from Los Angeles to Shanghai crashes into the Pacific Ocean, and while some passengers survive the initial impact, what follows becomes a fight to stay alive in an environment that offers no easy way out.

Check out the Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/f0ptq0Lzdh8?si=KoyHlR8S9iYQTfBA

This is the kind of film that builds tension moment by moment. Confined spaces, rising stakes, and a constant sense of urgency drive the story forward, making it the perfect movie to see with a crowd that’s reacting in real time. Watching it unfold in a theater setting adds to the experience—every turn, every close call, and every decision lands harder on the big screen.

Screening Details:

Advance Screening of Deep Water

Wednesday, April 29th location TBD

Website: https://deepwaterthefilm.com



Schedule:

6:15PM – Line Begins

6:30PM – Doors Open

7:00PM – Movie Starts

What to Expect:

An early look at a suspense-driven thriller

A theater experience that builds tension with every scene

A crowd setting that adds to the intensity of the film

A chance to see it before general release

94.7 WCSX is giving you the chance to be in the room for it. If you’re a fan of edge-of-your-seat thrillers, this is one to check out early.

Register To Win Below.