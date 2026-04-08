David Lee Roth Prepping for Major Spring Gig

The National Cherry Festival announced that former Van Halen lead singer David Lee Roth will perform on July 4 as part of the event's 100th celebration in Traverse City. The show will happen at the Pepsi Bayside Music Stage on the shores of West Grand Traverse Bay.

This booking places the rock performer at the center of the holiday weekend. Organizers framed the centennial as proof that the event can attract national talent.

"As we celebrate 100 years of the National Cherry Festival, we're committed to making this milestone bigger than ever," said executive director Kat Paye, according to Up North Live. "David Lee Roth is a true rock legend, and his high-energy performance will be an unforgettable highlight of this year's lineup."

The 2026 event marks the centennial anniversary of the celebration, which honors the cherry industry and community traditions of Northern Michigan. Planners anticipate about 500,000 visitors during its eight-day run from Jul. 4 to 11.

Roth was the original voice of Van Halen. He helped define a generation of rock music. He fronted the band during three separate periods: from 1974 to 1985, in 1996, and again from 2007 to 2020. Van Halen albums went platinum multiple times and defined 1980s rock radio.