Jon Bon Jovi Shares an Inside Look at ‘Forever Tour’ Rehearsals

Jon Bon Jovi is getting followers pumped for his forthcoming "Forever Tour" with a special look at where the magic happens. The musician has taken to social media to share a short video clip from inside rehearsals, captioning the post, "We cannot wait to see you all this summer."

"Hey everybody, JBJ coming to you almost live from rehearsal," Bon Jovi states in the video, as he shows followers the band's rehearsal space. He's sporting a black shirt in the clip and looks very rock star-inspired. "Me and the boys getting ready to be back on the big stage. See you on the big stage soon."

In the video, you can spot key player David Bryan and guitarist Phil X. He also shows off the vast space where they get their rehearsals on.

The Bon Jovi Forever Tour Kicks Off on July 7

The "Bon Jovi Forever Tour" will begin with nine shows at New York's Madison Garden starting on July 7 and running through July 26. Then, the trek goes to Edinburgh, Scotland, and Dublin, Ireland, and closes out with three concerts at London's Wembley Stadium. The tour marks Bon Jovi's first proper touring cycle since Jon had vocal cord surgery in 2022.

So, Jon is back from surgery and ready to make noise, the right kind. At 64 years old, he's showing no signs of slowing down and appears pumped to continue to take his rock music around the world.