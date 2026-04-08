Rolling Stones To Unveil Single From 25th Studio Album ‘Foreign Tongues’ on April 11

The Rolling Stones will release the first single from their 25th studio album on Saturday, April 11. The record is titled Foreign Tongues, with a full release scheduled for June. Their first single arrives mere days before the 62nd anniversary of the band's self-titled debut, which landed on April 16, 1964.

The announcement followed a teaser campaign across London. It involved The Cockroaches, an alias the group adopted during surprise performances at the El Mocambo in Toronto back in 1977. A website at thecockroaches.com displays a 1970s bedroom. A clock sits frozen at 1:41 p.m. on April 11, 2026.

Noise11.com received insider confirmation of the title through industry sources. The artwork will feature the famous tongue and lips logo translated into various international languages.

Foreign Tongues serves as a quick follow-up to Hackney Diamonds, which came out in 2023. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood recorded 23 songs during the Hackney Diamonds period, leaving 11 tracks sitting in the vault after that release. Hackney Diamonds producer Andrew Watt also returns.

The collection features a second collaboration with Paul McCartney, who contributed to the 2023 sessions.

The band has kept things under wraps around the project. This mirrors the Hackney Gazette glass repair advertisement used for the previous release, which engaged fans through scavenger hunts and physical posters.

Speculation about a tour remains uncertain. Some expect a residency in London rather than a worldwide stadium trek.