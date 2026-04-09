12 Sibling Rock Bands Past and Present

Siblings Rich and Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sibling rivalries, lifelong bonds, and shared musical DNA, rock and roll has always had a thing for family. With Sibling Day on April 10th, it’s the perfect excuse to salute some sibling rock bands.

From harmony to heated feuds, these sibling rock bands helped shape the sound for generations of rock fans. In fact, three of the rock bands nominated for the Class of 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have brothers: Oasis, The Black Crowes, and INXS. Here’s a look at some legendary rock bands built on family ties in no particular order:

Sibling Rock Bands

AC/DC

The thunder of AC/DC comes from brothers Angus Young and Malcolm Young. Angus is the schoolboy-uniform-wearing lead guitarist, while Malcolm anchored the band’s rhythm guitar and songwriting. Together, they defined hard rock. Stevie Young, Angus and Malcom's nephew, became AC/DC's rhythm guitarist when Malcom retired due to his health issues back in 2014.

Newsmakers/Getty Images Newsmakers/Getty Images

The Black Crowes

At the heart of The Black Crowes are brothers Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson. Chris handles lead vocals with that bluesy swagger, while Rich drives the band’s gritty guitar sound. Their rocky relationship is almost as famous as their music, but when they’re in sync, it’s magic.

Heart

Heart is powered by sisters Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson. Ann’s powerhouse vocals paired with Nancy’s guitar work helped break barriers for women in rock, delivering classics like “Barracuda” and “Crazy on You. But their relationship has also had its share of conflict.

Van Halen

Eddie revolutionized guitar playing, while Alex’s drumming gave the band its punch. Few sibling duos have had that kind of impact. The Van Halen brothers formed their first band when they were 8-years old. They called themselves "The Broken Combs." Van Halen News Desk has a picture of their lineup.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Alex Van Halen and Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform at Madison Square Garden on March 1, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Collective Soul

Collective Soul features brothers Ed Roland and Dean Roland. Ed leads vocals and songwriting, while Dean adds guitar depth, helping define their alt-rock hits. The brothers grew up together in a strict Southern Baptist household, with their father being a minister. In the 30-plus years they've worked together, the brothers have remained close.

The Kinks

The British Invasion wouldn’t be the same without The Kinks and the famously feuding brothers Ray Davies and Dave Davies. Ray handled songwriting and vocals, while Dave brought raw guitar energy and plenty of tension.

Oasis

Sibling rivalry might as well have a soundtrack courtesy of Oasis. Brothers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher fueled Britpop dominance and endless headlines. As far as sibling rock band drama goes, Oasis tops the charts. Liam sang, Noel wrote and played guitar, and the tension was legendary. The brothers didn't speak for 15 years (2009-2024).

Simon Emmett Noel and Liam Gallagher of Oasis Photo by Simon Emmett

INXS

INXS took sibling power to another level with three Farriss brothers: Andrew Farriss (keys/guitar/songwriting), Jon Farriss (drums), and Tim Farriss (lead guitar). Their combined talents helped craft a sleek, global rock sound for INXS.

The Allman Brothers Band

Southern rock legends The Allman Brothers Band were built around brothers Duane Allman and Gregg Allman. Duane’s slide guitar and Gregg’s soulful vocals created a sound that still echoes today.

Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots includes brothers Robert DeLeo and Dean DeLeo. Robert plays bass and writes much of the music, while Dean’s guitar work gives STP its signature edge. Despite the heavier grunge sound of many STP songs, Dean and Robert have emphasized that many of STP's hits, including "Plush" and "Interstate Love Song," were written on acoustic guitars.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 07: (L-R) Guitarist Robert DeLeo, frontman Scott Weiland, and guitarist Dean DeLeo perform onstage during the Stone Temple Pilots tour announcement and performance held at a private residence on April 7, 2008 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

Creedence Clearwater Revival

Creedence Clearwater Revival featured brothers John Fogerty and Tom Fogerty. John’s songwriting and vocals led the band, while Tom handled rhythm guitar, though creative tensions eventually split them. John wrote "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" about Tom's departure from the band.

Radiohead

Radiohead features brothers Jonny Greenwood and Colin Greenwood. Jonny’s experimental guitar and composition style pairs with Colin’s steady basslines to create Radiohead’s layered sound. Jonny is also a renowned Oscar-nominated film composer.

Long Live Sibling Rock Bands