Win a Signed Black Label Society “Engines of Demolition” CD and someone will win a Vinyl copy!

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY RELEASES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ALBUM ‘ENGINES OF DEMOLITION’

WCSX is giving you the chance to get your hands on new music from Black Label Society—and not just any copy. We’re talking signed CDs and a grand prize vinyl of their latest release, Engines of Demolition.

Register for your chance to win below!

Led by Zakk Wylde, Black Label Society has built a reputation on heavy riffs, blues-driven grooves, and songs that hit with both power and depth. Engines of Demolition continues that run, bringing together the band’s signature sound with a sharp, focused edge. It’s the kind of record that feels just as at home turned up loud in the car as it does on vinyl in your living room.

The album has already been getting strong early reactions, with critics pointing to its balance of hard-driving tracks and more emotional moments. One of the most talked-about songs is “Ozzy’s Song,” a personal and reflective closer that stands out as a key moment on the record. It’s a reminder that behind the volume and intensity, there’s real substance driving the music. Courtesy of MNRK Heavy and Classic Du Jour!

Full-Length Album, ‘Engines of Demolition’, is available on streaming platforms on March 27th, 2026 – Listen HERE

Music Video for “Ozzy’s Song”, an homage to Ozzy Osbourne, premieres the same day at 10:30 PM Central Time – Watch Video HERE

Now, WCSX listeners have a shot to own a piece of it. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just getting into the band, this is a chance to add something unique to your collection.

What You Can Win:

One of five signed CDs of Engines of Demolition

of Engines of Demolition One grand prize vinyl album

Why It Matters:

Purchase your copy here

New music from one of hard rock’s most consistent bands

Signed items that stand out in any collection

A record built for fans of real guitar-driven sound

Black Label Society continues to do what they’ve always done—keep the focus on the music, the riffs, and the connection with fans. This contest is your way in.

Register To Win Below.