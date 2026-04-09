Yacht Rock Detroit Festival announces 2026 Lineup

The smooth sounds of soft rock are set to drift across the Detroit River once again as the Yacht Rock Detroit Festival returns for its 2026 edition, promising a weekend of laid-back grooves, nostalgia, and waterfront vibes. Scheduled for July 17–18, the two-day celebration will take place at the legendary Roostertail, a venue as rich in history as the music it will host.

Detroit's Roostertail Hosts with the Most

Looking out along the river with sweeping views of Belle Isle, the Roostertail has been a cornerstone of Detroit’s entertainment scene since 1958. Originally opened by Joe and Millie Schoenith as a glamorous supper club, it quickly became a hotspot for world-class performers, including Aretha Franklin and The Rolling Stones. Its iconic midcentury-modern design, complete with floor-to-ceiling windows and elegant event spaces, makes it the perfect backdrop for a festival built on smooth sounds and cool summer breezes.

And smooth is exactly what this lineup delivers.

Here's a look at last year's party

Yacht Rock Favorite Bands Coming

Headlining the 2026 festival is the legendary Three Dog Night. 3DN catalog of hits helped define late ‘60s and early ‘70s radio. Joining them are yacht rock staples like Ambrosia and Pablo Cruise.

But Yacht Rock Detroit doesn’t stop at full bands—it dives deeper into the voices behind the classics. Fans will be treated to performances by Peter Beckett of Player, known for the timeless “Baby Come Back.”

Elliott Lurie, the unmistakable voice behind “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl).”

Also taking the stage are John Ford Coley, bringing hits from England Dan & John Ford Coley.

And Walter Egan, whose “Magnet and Steel” remains a yacht rock essential.

Adding a modern twist to the retro vibes is Yacht Rock Revue, a fan-favorite group known for faithfully recreating the biggest yacht rock hits of the ‘70s and early ‘80s while sprinkling in their own original material. Meanwhile, 7 Wonders will bring a touch of California rock flair with a tribute to one of the era’s most beloved bands.

The Party Is All Set

Beyond the music, the festival offers a full immersive experience. Attendees can sip on themed cocktails and show off their best captain’s hats in a yacht rock costume contest.

Relax in VIP lounges designed to elevate the weekend’s easygoing atmosphere. Nautical-themed photo ops and DJ sets between performances keep the energy flowing from afternoon sunshine into glowing summer nights.

What truly sets Yacht Rock Detroit apart is its setting. As the sun dips off the Detroit River, each note floating across the water, each chorus echoes memories.

Where Can I Find Tickets?