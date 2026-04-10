C.J. Barrymore’s – Special Savings for Veterans

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”



Veterans can enjoy this special offer:

OFFER: C.J. Barrymore’s is pleased to offer a discount to active and retired military, police, and fire personnel-ID is required. Pictures of ID are not accepted.

Fun Card-Pay $40 get $65

Wristbands-$42 per person per day (regular price $52). This discounted price can be used for the entire group the member of the military, police, or fire service is with (Maximum 10 guests).

Wristbands available late March-October.