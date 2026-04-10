Lindsey Buckingham’s Stalker Claims to Be His Daughter

What started as a troubling celebrity-stalking case has become an even stranger and more serious legal story for former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham. In recent days, the longtime rock icon has been at the center of reports involving a stalker. This person, who allegedly stalked him for years, claimed to be his daughter and violated a restraining order. Most recently, Lindsey Buckingham's stalker threw an unknown substance at him in Santa Monica.

Lindsey Buckingham's Stalker Throws Mystery Substance

The most recent incident happened on March 25, 2026, according to charging documents and news reports cited by multiple outlets. Buckingham was entering a building in Santa Monica for an appointment. A woman allegedly approached and threw an unknown substance from a container at him. Authorities said Buckingham was not physically harmed, but the episode was serious enough to trigger a broader criminal case.

The woman identified in the case is Michelle Dick, 54. Prosecutors have now charged her with seven criminal counts in Los Angeles County. Those counts reportedly include stalking, criminal threats, battery, vandalism, and an assault charge tied to a motor vehicle from a separate March 19 incident. A judge also issued an arrest warrant and set bail at $300,000.

Allegations of Years of Harassment

What makes the story even more unsettling is that this was not an isolated event. Buckingham had already obtained a five-year restraining order against Dick in December 2024. Court records cited by the Los Angeles Times and Pitchfork say the order requires her to stay at least 100 yards away. And not just from Buckingham, but also his wife, his son, their homes, and their vehicles. The order also bars her from contacting the family in any capacity.

According to Buckingham’s court declaration, the alleged harassment had been going on for years. He said it began with repeated phone calls and long voicemails in which Dick claimed she was his child. Buckingham denied that claim, saying in court filings that he does not know her and is not her father.

The filings also describe several alarming incidents leading up to the latest confrontation. Buckingham alleged that Dick loitered near his home and the homes of family members, left behind a photo collage of herself and Buckingham, and repeatedly tried to make contact. One of the most serious incidents came in November 2024, when she allegedly made a false 911 call claiming Buckingham’s son was suicidal and that gunshots had been heard inside the house. Police responded in force, searched the home, and briefly detained Buckingham before determining the report was false.

Is Lindsey Buckingham's Stalker His Daughter?

In the newest coverage, some reports note that Dick has continued to insist Buckingham is her biological father. That claim has not been supported publicly, and Buckingham has flatly denied it. The legal case, meanwhile, has moved well beyond bizarre rumor and into clearly documented criminal allegations.