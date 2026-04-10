Local Favorite Eddie’s Drive-In Announce Screamin Burger Is Back

Here comes another season at Eddie's Drive-In!

In Macomb County, the return of warm weather means one thing to many locals—cruising into a classic car hop for great food, good vibes, and a little nostalgia. That tradition rolls on as Eddie’s Drive-In gears up for another exciting season, officially opening its doors on Thursday, April 16, 2026. No foolin’—the countdown is on, and all eyes are on the forecast as fans eagerly await that first bite of spring.

Scott Randall Classic Cars Love Eddie's Drive-In Photo Scott Randall

Here Comes Season Number 12

Eddie's Drive-In Flyer announcing Open for the Season

Now celebrating its 12th season in its modern era, Eddie’s has become more than just a place to grab a burger—it’s a community hub, a throwback experience, and a rite of passage for families across the county. From the moment you pull in, you’re transported back to a simpler time, when chrome gleamed, music played from car radios, and roller-skating car hops delivered food right to your window. (Motorcycles too.)

Original Eddie's

That nostalgic spirit is no accident. The roots of Eddie’s go back to when the original founders, Eddie and Mary Catherin, brought their vision of a 1950s-style drive-in to life. Their idea was simple: combine old-fashioned comfort food with a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. Decades later, that vision is still alive and well. Since taking over in 2014, owner Sharyl Dawn has carried the torch, expanding the experience while staying true to its retro charm.

Scott Randall WCSX Sharyl Dawn, Owner of Eddie's Drive-In with WCSX Screamin Scott

And what’s a drive-in without the food? Eddie’s menu is a delicious blast from the past—featuring hot dogs, crispy corn dogs, golden fries, and frosty mugs of root beer. The star of the show remains the legendary “BIG Ed’s Burger,” a hearty one-third-pound ground round beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and the signature Ed sauce that keeps customers coming back for more.

The Almost Famous Screamin Burger

Of course, regulars and WCSX listeners alike know there’s another must-try item: the famous “Screamin’ Burger.” Created eight years ago in collaboration with local radio personality Screamin' Scott, this fan-favorite stacks a juicy burger with cheese, bacon, thick onion rings, and a spicy kick of Sriracha blended into that iconic Ed sauce. It’s bold, messy, and absolutely unforgettable—just like the man behind it.

Scott Randall Collection of Screamin Burgers from Eddie's Drive-In over time, Photo Scott Randall

Speaking of Screamin’ Scott, one question is on everyone’s mind heading into the new season: will he lace up the roller skates again? Last year, he took a pause on car hop duties. This year, rumors are swirling. His insurance may be up to date, but word is his cardiologist has suggested taking it easy on the burgers. Still, with healthier menu options available, there’s hope we might see him rolling out at least once more.

Scott Randall Yes, Screamin can still skate? Photo Scott Randall

Beyond the food and fun, Eddie’s is also bringing back some crowd-pleasing events for 2026. Plans are in the works for Friday movie nights, themed Spirit Days, Jeep gatherings, and classic car shows that turn the parking lot into a rolling museum of Detroit muscle and vintage style. It’s all part of what makes Eddie’s more than a restaurant—it’s a destination.

Need a Summer Job?

Scott Randall Need a Job?

And if you’ve ever dreamed of being part of the action, now’s your chance. Eddie’s Drive-In is currently hiring for the upcoming season, with positions available in cooking, prep, ice cream service, register, and, of course, car hop servers—roller skates required. No experience? No problem. If you’re 16 or older and ready to work in a high-energy, fun environment, they’ll train you.