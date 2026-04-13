Contest details: For this contest, enter between 00:00pm on 4/13/26 and 11:59pm on 5/18/26, by visiting WCSX.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on 5/16/26 and upon verification, will receive tickets to Sammy Hagar on June 19. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. One Grand prize winner will be selected at random and upon verification, will win the “Get on Sammy’s List” Grand Prize: The winner (+ guest) to receive a pair of great seats to see Sammy and meet him before the show! The band will autograph a copy of the live album to the winner and they will get a photo with the band. Courtesy of WCSX. WCSX's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.