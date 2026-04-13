Moms Who Rock: A Summer of Live Music at Pine Knob

This Mother’s Day, 94.7 WCSX is recognizing the moms who keep life moving and the music playing. The “Moms Who Rock” contest is your chance to give her something she’ll actually use—a full summer of live shows at Pine Knob Music Theatre.

YOU COULD ROCK THE PAVILION THIS SUMMER!

One winner will score pavilion seats to three standout concerts, each offering a different side of the classic rock experience. It starts with The Guess Who with Don Felder on July 3rd, followed by Mötley Crüe on July 20th, and wraps up with the WCSX Anniversary Show featuring Deep Purple and Kansas on August 21st.

Each night brings its own atmosphere—early summer evenings, a crowd that knows the songs, and a venue that’s been part of the Detroit concert experience for decades. It’s not just one night out—it’s a full season of shows she can look forward to.

PLUS, THERE'S MORE!

To round out the prize, you’ll also receive two $50 gift cards to Hamlin Pub and a $100 Visa gift card, making it easy to turn any of these concert nights into a full evening.

This is about giving Mom time to enjoy the music she’s always loved, in a setting that feels familiar and easy to enjoy.

What You Could Win:

Pavilion seats to three shows at Pine Knob: The Guess Who with Don Felder (July 3) Mötley Crüe (July 20) WCSX Anniversary Show: Deep Purple & Kansas (August 21)

Two $50 Hamlin Pub gift cards

$100 Visa gift card

If you know a mom who’s always had great taste in music, this is a chance to give her a summer built around it.

Register To Win Below

Share a photo of your mom and tell us how she rocks for a chance to win!