Opening day at Yates Cider Mill is officially Friday, May 1st! See you soon for the first donuts of the season

There’s something about Yates Cider Mill and the changing of the seasons in Michigan that brings with it a sense of anticipation—and for many, that feeling comes with the long-awaited reopening of Yates Cider Mill. Mark your calendars, because on May 1st, one of the area’s most cherished traditions swings its doors back open, welcoming visitors once again to a place where time seems to slow down and simple pleasures take center stage.

Love at First Bite

As you read this, you can probably already imagine it—the unmistakable aroma of fresh cider being pressed, paired perfectly with a warm, out-of-the-oven doughnut coated in sugar and cinnamon. It’s a sensory experience that generations have grown up with. Since closing its doors on December 19th for the winter season, the quiet along the Clinton River has only made the return feel even sweeter.

Scott Randall You can't beat these to-go treats! Photo Scott Randall

Established in 1863, Yates Cider Mill has been a cornerstone of the Rochester area for well over a century. In fact, for more than 159 years, it has remained deeply rooted in the community, evolving while still holding tightly to the traditions that make it so special. What began as a humble operation has become a must-visit destination, not just in the fall, but increasingly in the spring and summer as well.

The Story of Yates

The story begins with Caroline S. Yates and her husband, William Henry Yates, who purchased 80 acres of land along the Clinton River when the area was still known as Avon Township. Originally operating as a sawmill and gristmill, the site served local farmers and settlers in their early days.

By 1876, apple cider pressing was added, setting the stage for what would become the mill’s defining identity. As demand for cider grew into the early 1900s, the focus shifted entirely to cider production.

The current mill structure, rebuilt in 1894, still stands today—a testament to both craftsmanship and durability. One of the most fascinating aspects of Yates is that it continues to operate using water power, driven by a 26-inch turbine installed during that rebuild. Even more unique is its modern approach to cider safety, using a UV light process instead of traditional pasteurization, preserving that fresh, authentic taste people line up for year after year.

Scott Randall Scott Randall's friend Cheryl atYates Cider Mill Photo Scott Randall

Through the generations, the Yates family has left its mark. William and Caroline’s son, Frank William Yates, carried on the legacy, followed by his son, Harry Yates, who introduced the cider mill doughnut. That addition helped transform a visit into an experience.

Best Time to Visit?

While many people associate Yates with crisp autumn days and colorful leaves, spring offers its own kind of magic. Trees begin to bloom, wildlife becomes more active, and the surrounding parks come alive with the sounds of the season. Take a walk along the scenic loop, explore the nearby trails, or visit the farm animals.

The nature paths might still be a bit muddy this time of year, but that’s all part of the charm.

Scott Randall Yates hosts a classic car show every August. Photo Scott Randall