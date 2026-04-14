Alice Cooper Covers Nirvana at Annual Charity Festival, Honors Departing CEO

Alice Cooper shocked fans with a cover of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" during his headlining set Saturday night at Coopstock. The rock icon's 28th annual fundraising event took place at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona, on April 11.

"We are fulfilling a vision we've had for several years…to provide teens with a central place to learn, have fun, and explore their creativity in a supportive and safe environment," Cooper said ahead of the previous edition, according to Blunt Magazine. "The Rock is the first of many teen centers in Arizona and, ultimately, around the country."

John Oates performed, and so did Tommy Thayer of KISS. Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers rounded out the bill. Proceeds benefit Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers, which provide free music, art, and dance programs to kids in the area. Sunday's Rock & Roll Golf Classic at Las Sendas Golf Club kept the fundraising going.

Sheryl Cooper announced that CEO Jeff Moore is "not winning his battle with cancer" during an emotional tribute at the event. Moore will step down from leading the nonprofit. Alice Cooper told Moore in a video tribute: "You ARE Solid Rock. More than me, you're Solid Rock." Jack Pladdy takes over as the new leader.

Live auctions also brought in serious money. A backstage meet and greet with Tommy Thayer and KISS memorabilia sold for $50,000. Dinner and golf with Thayer and Cooper fetched $35,000. Two bidders each dropped $50,000 for separate vacations at the Coopers' Maui home. A longtime supporter donated $1 million to build a new teen center.

Anna Cara joined the touring band earlier this month. The 22-year-old British guitarist hails from Newcastle, England, and replaced Nita Strauss, who is taking a break to welcome her first child this summer.