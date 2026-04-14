ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Alice Cooper Covers Nirvana at Annual Charity Festival, Honors Departing CEO

Alice Cooper shocked fans with a cover of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” during his headlining set Saturday night at Coopstock. The rock icon’s 28th annual fundraising event took place…

Dan Teodorescu
Alice Cooper performs at The Kia Forum on October 19, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
Monica Schipper via Getty Images

Alice Cooper shocked fans with a cover of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" during his headlining set Saturday night at Coopstock. The rock icon's 28th annual fundraising event took place at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona, on April 11.

"We are fulfilling a vision we've had for several years…to provide teens with a central place to learn, have fun, and explore their creativity in a supportive and safe environment," Cooper said ahead of the previous edition, according to Blunt Magazine. "The Rock is the first of many teen centers in Arizona and, ultimately, around the country."

John Oates performed, and so did Tommy Thayer of KISS. Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers rounded out the bill. Proceeds benefit Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers, which provide free music, art, and dance programs to kids in the area. Sunday's Rock & Roll Golf Classic at Las Sendas Golf Club kept the fundraising going.

Sheryl Cooper announced that CEO Jeff Moore is "not winning his battle with cancer" during an emotional tribute at the event. Moore will step down from leading the nonprofit. Alice Cooper told Moore in a video tribute: "You ARE Solid Rock. More than me, you're Solid Rock." Jack Pladdy takes over as the new leader.

Live auctions also brought in serious money. A backstage meet and greet with Tommy Thayer and KISS memorabilia sold for $50,000. Dinner and golf with Thayer and Cooper fetched $35,000. Two bidders each dropped $50,000 for separate vacations at the Coopers' Maui home. A longtime supporter donated $1 million to build a new teen center.

Anna Cara joined the touring band earlier this month. The 22-year-old British guitarist hails from Newcastle, England, and replaced Nita Strauss, who is taking a break to welcome her first child this summer.

The Alice's Attic Tour runs from April 14 through May 9 across the United States. Cooper returns to Las Vegas for Welcome To Our Nightmare shows with Criss Angel from May 22-24. A European leg is scheduled from June 13 to July 12. All tour dates are on his website.

Alice CooperNirvana
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
(L-R) Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of KISS pose as they light the Empire State Building in celebration of the band's final show at The Empire State Building on November 30, 2023 in New York City.
MusicKISS Kruise 2026: Landlocked in Vegas to Rock Virgin Hotels This NovemberDan Teodorescu
Nikki Sixx and John 5 of Mötley Crüe perform live for the "The World Tour" at Sheffield Bramall Lane on May 22, 2023 in Sheffield, England.
MusicMötley Crüe Cover of ‘Smokin’ in the Boys Room’ Rescued Band During CrisisDan Teodorescu
The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde promises that new music from the classic rock band is on the way.
MusicThe Pretenders Gearing Up to Release New AlbumAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect