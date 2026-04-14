POV – The Rock Hall Episode on American Idol

AMERICAN IDOL – “912 (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)” – The Top 11 perform iconic hits from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees as America votes live for the Top 9. Inductees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2026 ceremony are revealed. MONDAY, APRIL 13 (8:00-110:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) BILLY IDOL, STEVE STEVENS, CARRIE UNDERWOOD

It was a weird, wild, and occasionally eye-roll-inducing night: Rock Hall episode on American Idol, but it also delivered more than one genuinely electric moment plus a major music headline rolled into one. Let’s start with the part that actually rocked.

Billy Idol Rocks American Idol

The show kicked off with a high-voltage duet between Billy Idol and Carrie Underwood on “Rebel Yell,” and it was exactly what you wanted it to be: loud, confident, and great chemistry between Idol and Carrie Underwood. Idol still has that signature snarl, and Carrie proved she can hang in a rock setting all day. It wasn’t just a performance; it was a reminder of what a real stage presence looks like. Even Carrie Underwood's intro for Billy Idol was awesome. Check it out:

I Haven't Watched American Idol in 15 Years

I can't believe this is the 24th season of American Idol. Wow, has this show changed. There were some points I really liked. They don't have a separate results show anymore. Thank God, I hated how much they dragged things out on the results show. Now, "votes" come in through social media, texts, and online. How many votes? "The most so far this season." lol

What didn't I love? A lot of the contestants weren't very good... they had decent voices, for sure, but mostly their stage presence sucked, and several contestants didn't listen to their mentors. Two of the 11 contestants chose Foreigner songs ("Cold as Ice" and "Hot Blooded"). Neither of them did justice to the originals. I know I sound like old school Simon Cowell. I'm not trying to bag on these kids, but the contestants on America's Got Talent are a lot stronger and less cheesy.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Mentored

This legendary pair was so cool to the contestants, yet often their advice was ignored. The most infuriating for me was Kyndal. She was trying to decide which song to sing: "Piece of My Heart" by Janice Joplin or "Message in the Bottle" from The Police. She asked for advice. Pat Benatar said, "If you really want to wow the judges, sing 'Message in the Bottle." Kyndal came out and sang "Piece of My Heart" with her back to the crowd through much of the performance. To boot, she got voted through to the top 9. WTH?

Daniel Stallworth is another one who I was surprised made it through. His remix of "Living on a Prayer" from Bon Jovi was horrendous. He took one of the most recognizable rock songs in the world and made me not like it. In the rehearsal, he forgot some of the lyrics. I felt like he didn't really know the song he chose. More importantly, I didn't feel he was connected to the song or his performance.

Who Was Good on American Idol?

The last two singers were the best, in my opinion. Hannah Harper sang "Landslide" from Fleetwood Mac. She was a great performer, charismatic, and appreciative of the mentoring opportunity. The same can be said for Jordan McCullough: great voice, great performance. Jordan was my personal favorite. He sang "Somebody to Love" from Queen, and he nailed not only his vocals but also his stage presence.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announcement

This year’s inductees (or nominees, depending on the stage of announcement) included a stacked and diverse lineup: Billy Idol, Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, Oasis, Sade, Joy Division / New Order, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan. To read our full rundown of the inductees announced on the Rock Hall episode of American Idol, click HERE.

Takeaways from the 2026 American Idol Experience

The show has survived by changing with the times... I do get that. But many of the contestants seemed a bit full of themselves. The number of singers who didn't take Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo's advice was mindblowing. I am so old. The contestants mostly looked like high school students with bad-idea mustaches. Ryan Seacrest is also older... IDK what happened, but he looks like he's wearing a Ryan Seacrest mask... he looks... taut. He did a painful bit with the wrestler The Miz. It made me sad. Judges are tough anymore. Simon used to be so mean to contestants, but he also said what many were thinking. Not even Simon is a tough judge anymore. I get it. You can't destroy your cast on live television, but that is part of what made your show in the beginning so.... The new "voting" system is much better. I kinda feel like the voting is BS, which is why I put quotes around it, but at least you find out on the same episode who is going home and who made it through.

Would I Watch American Idol Again

It depends. Probably not until next year's Rock Hall episode of American Idol, but never say never. I liked the episode enough to keep watching it even after the Rock Hall inductees were announced.