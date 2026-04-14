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The Pretenders Gearing Up to Release New Album

The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde promises that new music from the classic rock band is on the way. In a statement posted on social media, Hynde tells listeners that she’s bene working…

Anne Erickson
The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde promises that new music from the classic rock band is on the way.
Terry Wyatt via Getty Images

The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde promises that new music from the classic rock band is on the way.

In a statement posted on social media, Hynde tells listeners that she's bene working on new music this spring and says that she and guitarist James Walbourne "have been meeting up daily and putting songs together for the next Pretenders album."

"This is the fun part… well apart from recording and touring," she adds.

The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde Has Been Teasing New Music for a While

This isn't the first time she's talked about new music. In a prior statement in March, Hynde said the album was "provisionally called Outlaw" and that recording session were set to take place "in the next couple of months."

Switching gears, Hynde also talked about performing live. The Pretenders' last tour ended in May 2025, and Hynde says in her note that she's already missing the experience of playing live and ready to get back to it.

"We are thinking of doing some shows next year," she writes in  the post. "I miss seeing you regulars.. even though I may have unwittingly offended you by asking you to move a couple rows back so I could see the locals." That last part is a reference to a previous post where the singer appeared to say he was tired of seeing the same fans in the front row over and over again.

She adds in the post, "I hope you've gotten over it and forgiven me.. no offence was intended.. but when we travel for months on end, it's necessary to keep things fresh by seeing new faces upfront." She adds about longtime fans, "you know I love you, and can always find you in the audience, and I'm always looking for you."

The Pretenders' news album will mark the band's follow-up to 2023's Relentless.

The Pretenders
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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