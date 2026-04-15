3 Degrees of Detroit – Top Movie Action Stars Edition

Of the 1985 fantasy film, Schwarzenegger called it “the worst film I have ever made.” He once said the film is so bad, he used it to punish his kids. “When my kids get out of line, they’re sent to their rooms and forced to watch ‘Red Sonja’ 10 times. I never had too much trouble with them.”

I’ve started doing this thing lately—every time I see a list, I try to connect it back to Detroit. Doesn’t matter what it is. Movies, music, random rankings… I’m sitting there going, “Alright—how do we get this back home?” Call it “3 Degrees of Detroit.” Like Kevin Bacon… just with a little more Motor City grit.

So I came across this list of the Top Action Stars of All Time from Ranker that’s been making the rounds online. No official academy, no Hall of Fame—just one of those lists that instantly makes you go, “Okay… I agree with some of this, but we’re gonna have a conversation.”

Here’s the full list they put out:

Arnold Schwarzenegger Jackie Chan Keanu Reeves Sylvester Stallone Bruce Willis Bruce Lee Jason Statham Harrison Ford Clint Eastwood Jet Li Liam Neeson Chuck Norris Sean Connery Jean-Claude Van Damme Dwayne Johnson

And then they throw this in at the end—if you’re wondering where the women are:

Milla Jovovich (#25)

Scarlett Johansson (#34)

Sigourney Weaver (#37)

We’ll come back to that in a second.

Because first… let’s play the game.

“3 Degrees of Detroit” – Top 5

We’re taking the Top 5 names and connecting them back to Detroit in three steps or less. No cheating. No fluff. Just real connections.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images Photo - Sean Pavone / Getty Images

1) Arnold Schwarzenegger

Start with Terminator 2. That gives you Edward Furlong.

Furlong starred in Detroit Rock City.

That’s it. Three moves—we’re back home.

2) Jackie Chan

Go Rush Hour. That gets you Chris Tucker.

Tucker starred in Gridlock’d… filmed in Detroit.

Clean connection. No debate.

3) Keanu Reeves

Start with The Matrix. That brings in Laurence Fishburne.

Fishburne appears in Batman v Superman… filmed all over Detroit.

Gotham = downtown. You’ve seen it.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for for CinemaCon LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Keanu Reeves speaks onstage during CinemaCon 2022 - Lionsgate Invites You to An Exclusive Presentation of its Upcoming Slate at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for for CinemaCon)

4) Sylvester Stallone

Go The Expendables. That brings in Dolph Lundgren.

Lundgren shows up in Detroit Rock City.

Back here again.

5) Bruce Willis

Start with Pulp Fiction. That gets you Samuel L. Jackson.

Jackson connects to Robert Downey Jr. in the Marvel universe… and Downey starred in The Judge, filmed in Michigan.

There’s your Detroit lane.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Born on March 19, 1955 in Germany, the 'Die Hard' actor has since starred in other iconic roles in the movies 'The Sixth Sense,' 'Pulp Fiction,' and 'The Fifth Element.' He has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and his family said he would be "stepping away" from acting indefinitely.

And once you start doing this, you realize—it’s not luck.

Detroit keeps showing up. Different movies, different actors, different paths… but it’s always there. Sometimes it’s a filming location. Sometimes it’s a co-star. Sometimes it’s just one weird connection away.

But it’s always there.

And Now… Let’s Talk About This List

Because I’ve got one major problem with it.

How the HELL is Sigourney Weaver not in the Top 10?

I mean… seriously.

Alien.

Aliens.

That’s not just action—that’s iconic. That’s one of the greatest characters ever put on screen. Ripley didn’t just survive—she carried those movies. That’s toughness, that’s intensity, that’s everything you want in an action star.

And she’s sitting at #37?

Behind… everybody?

I’m not saying you blow up the whole list—but come on. That’s a miss.

That’s the fun of this though.

Lists are made to be argued. They’re made to get people talking. And honestly, this one does its job.

But for me? The real takeaway isn’t who’s #1 or #10.

It’s that no matter who you put on the list… no matter how random it feels… somehow, some way, it all connects back to Detroit.

Give me three steps. Maybe four if we’re being honest.