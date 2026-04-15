Foreigner Returning to Las Vegas for Special Acoustic Show

Foreigner seem to really like Las Vegas, because the classic rockers are coming back to the party town for a special gig. The band has announced that they'll perform a fully acoustic concert, dubbed Foreigner the Hits Unplugged, on Sept. 16 at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Foreigner Announce Special Acoustic Show

What makes this show extra interesting is that it offers a chance for listeners to hear reinterpretations of the group's biggest chart-toppers, including "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded" and "Juke Box Hero," performed in a totally new way: acoustically.

Foreigner were just in Las Vegas and recently closed out a residency at The Venetian Theatre, called Foreigner: The Hits Orchestral – Celebrating 50 Years Live in Vegas, which saw the group rocking their biggest hits with a 20-piece orchestra.

In other Foreigner news, the band is scheduled to perform a run of shows with the band's original frontman, Lou Gramm, beginning April 17 in St. Augustine, Florida. They'll also embark on a tour this summer with Lynyrd Skynyrd on the Double Trouble Double Vision Tour, which begins July 23 in Atlanta, Georgia. So, the band is still celebrating its 50th anniversary with live shows and don't seem to be slowing down. For more information and the full roster of tour dates, head to the band's official website.

It's so great to still have Foreigner out there, staying so active. Foreigner didn't just make hits. They made feelings you could sing at the top of your lungs. There's a sly confidence in their sound, like they know exactly how to hook you and keep you wanting more. Those soaring vocals and those irresistible guitar riffs flirt with you and then hit you right in the heart.