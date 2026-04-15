Saluting Local Guitar Heroes During Guitar Month

April is National Guitar Month, and here in the Motor City, we have a never-ending supply of Guitar Heroes. Sure, the world celebrates the legends—the arena gods and platinum-selling icons—but in Metro Detroit, guitar heroes live just as boldly under neon bar lights as they do on festival stages. From packed summer events to smoky dive bars tucked along Woodward or Gratiot, the spirit of rock and roll is alive in the hands of local six-string slingers who’ve carried the torch for decades.

Jim McCarty

You can’t talk about Detroit guitar greatness without starting with Jim McCarty. A cornerstone of the city’s blues-rock legacy, McCarty’s résumé reads like a history book of Detroit sound.

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From his explosive work with Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels to the heavy riffs of Cactus and the groove-driven Rockets, his playing helped define an era. Known for his rich tone and mastery of the Gibson Les Paul, McCarty’s influence stretches far beyond Detroit—he’s even been cited as a mentor to Ted Nugent. Sharing studio space with legends like Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, and Bob Seger, McCarty cemented his place in rock history. His songwriting earned a Grammy nod when Les Paul recorded “‘69 Freedom Special,” proving his talent extended well beyond the fretboard.

Erich Goebel

Then there’s Erich Goebel, a true modern-day guitar warrior and a personal favorite among local fans. Known for his fiery stage presence, signature red beard, and nickname “Guitar Savage,” Goebel brings a raw, electrifying energy every time he steps on stage. As the driving force behind The Flying Crowbars, he blends blues, rock, and soul into a sound that feels both classic and fresh. His talent goes beyond performance—he’s an Emmy Award-winning composer, adding another layer to his already impressive career.

Jimmy Wigle

Detroit’s scene is also fueled by players like Jimmy Wigle, a respected name among musicians who’s paid his dues across countless stages. Known for his work with the original rock band Gangway, Wigle represents the heart of the working musician—gritty, experienced, and deeply connected to the local scene. With stories that could fill a book, he’s the kind of player other guitarists admire, and audiences appreciate, even if they don’t always realize just how much history stands in front of them.

Bruce Mechan

If attitude and passion are what you’re after, look no further than Bruce Mechan. A staple of Detroit’s rock circuit since the ‘80s and ‘90s, Mechan has made his mark with bands like Flash Kahan and Barooga Bandit. A two-time Capitol Records recording artist, he’s also performed with RH Factor, Planet of Fun, and Detroit Jedi. Whether it’s a packed venue or a neighborhood bar, Mechan delivers every note with a grin and a swagger that reminds you why live music matters.

Dave Hamilton

And then there’s Dave Hamilton, a performer who turns every show into an event. With over 25 years on stage, Hamilton has shared bills with national acts ranging from David Lee Roth to En Vogue. Around Metro Detroit, he’s a familiar face at festivals like Arts, Beats & Eats and Winter Blast in Royal Oak. His Hendrix tribute performances are especially unforgettable—channeling the spirit and sound of Jimi Hendrix with uncanny precision while still making it his own.