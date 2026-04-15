Mark Harmon Reveals True WWII Mafia Alliance in Ghosts of Sicily

There are history books—and then there are stories that feel so unbelievable, they sound like Hollywood scripts. Ghosts of Sicily falls squarely into the second category.

Co-written by Mark Harmon—yes, that Mark Harmon, the longtime star of NCIS—and former Naval Criminal Investigative Service agent Leon Carroll Jr., the book dives into one of World War II’s most shocking and least understood alliances: the U.S. government working directly with the Mafia.

And according to Carroll, most people still have no idea it even happened.

“The story was really not known back during World War II… most of the public still doesn’t know about it,” Carroll said during our conversation.

That’s what makes Ghosts of Sicily so compelling—it’s not just a war story. It’s a hidden chapter of American history that raises bigger questions about power, morality, and what governments are willing to do when survival is on the line.

Premiere Radio Networks

A War Being Fought at Home

When people think of World War II, they picture battlefields in Europe or the Pacific. But one of the most dangerous fronts was much closer to home—right off the coast of New York.

German U-boats were sinking ships within sight of American shores, disrupting supply lines that were critical to the war effort. And the U.S. government had a major problem: it didn’t control the docks.

The Mafia did.

Harmon admits that part of the story caught even him off guard.

“I was aware of shipping being jeopardized… right off the coast here and ships being sunk by German U-boats,” Harmon said. “And part of that was about the fish… the fish markets were controlled by the mob and that had to become an alliance.”

It sounds almost absurd—fish markets helping shape wartime strategy—but it underscores a deeper truth. The Mafia’s grip on the waterfront wasn’t just criminal—it was logistical. They controlled workers, unions, and access.

So the government made a decision that still sparks debate today.

They partnered with them.

An Uneasy Alliance

At the center of the story is the relationship between Naval Intelligence and organized crime figures like Charles Lucky Luciano and Meyer Lansky.

It wasn’t a clean partnership. It wasn’t even a comfortable one.

It was, as Carroll puts it, operating in the “gray.”

“We were told we had to operate in the gray areas—not black or white, but gray. In this case… they operated in the deep gray area,” Carroll explained.

That “deep gray area” meant working with criminals to protect American lives. It meant making deals that included reduced prison sentences and early releases for mob figures who could deliver results.

And it meant keeping secrets—even from their own government.

“He didn’t send all the information back to headquarters… to keep his sources unknown,” Carroll said. “If the word got out… all hell would have come down on the Department of the Navy.”

The Man in the Middle

One of the key figures in the book is Naval Intelligence officer Charles Haffenden—the man orchestrating much of this operation.

He wasn’t a soldier storming beaches. He was a strategist navigating a moral minefield.

“If anybody was going to take the heat for it, it was going to be Haffenden. And he pretty much did,” Carroll said.

Haffenden’s work helped secure ports, disrupt potential sabotage, and ultimately support Allied operations in Europe. But the cost was personal—and lasting.

After the war, he was sidelined, injured in combat elsewhere, and carried the weight of decisions that were never fully acknowledged publicly.

What the Mafia Actually Did

This wasn’t just a handshake agreement.

The Mafia provided real, actionable support:

Securing the docks

Preventing strikes and sabotage

Providing local intelligence

Assisting in operations tied to the invasion of Sicily

In some cases, they even helped establish networks overseas that aided Allied troops on the ground.

It was effective. It helped the war effort.

But it also raised a question that lingers decades later:

Did the U.S. win the war… or empower organized crime in the process?

A Story That Feels Like a Movie

One of the most striking things about Ghosts of Sicily is how cinematic it feels.

Even Harmon recognizes that.

Premiere Radio Networks

“That alliance—and that uneasy alliance between the Navy and the mob—was an interesting story to me… I had heard a little bit about it, but not as deep as we went in this.”

It’s a story filled with:

Secret meetings

Backroom deals

High-stakes wartime decisions

And characters who don’t fit neatly into “good” or “bad”

In other words, it’s exactly the kind of story that sticks with you.

More Than Just History

What elevates Ghosts of Sicily beyond a typical WWII book is the conversation it creates.

This isn’t just about what happened—it’s about what it means.

As I told Harmon and Carroll during the interview, it’s the kind of story you want to talk about after you’ve read it.

“There’s nuance to it… bigger overarching issues about did we win the war? Did we create more problems doing this?”

That’s the real hook.

Because the decisions made during wartime don’t just disappear when the war ends. They echo forward—sometimes in ways no one expects.

Why This Story Matters Now

At a time when trust in institutions is constantly being questioned, Ghosts of Sicily offers a reminder that history is rarely clean.

Sometimes the lines blur.

Sometimes the “right” decision doesn’t look right at all.

And sometimes, as this book shows, the only way to win… is to make a deal you never thought you would.

Final Take

If you’re a fan of military history, crime stories, or just great storytelling, Ghosts of Sicily delivers on all fronts.

And if you grew up watching Mark Harmon as Gibbs on NCIS, this adds a whole new layer—because now he’s telling real stories rooted in the kind of intelligence work that inspired that world.

Bottom line:

This isn’t just a book about World War II.