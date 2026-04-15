Triumph Rocks Reunion Tour After 30-Year Hiatus, Honors Classic Hits With New Lineup

Triumph launched their reunion tour on Friday night in Orlando with a 15-song performance at Hard Rock Live. Founding members Rik Emmett and Gil Moore took the stage after more than three decades away from full touring.

Emmett and Moore brought in guitarist Phil X, bassist and vocalist Todd Kerns, plus drummer and keyboardist Brent Fitz for the Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded tour. Founding bassist Mike Levine couldn't join them because of a hand problem.

"This must be a movie," Emmett said near the end of the show, according to AOL.com. "You guys have been fantastic, that was really nice singing. I retired and I left the business, I get to come back and I get to hear people sing 'Magic Power' to me, it's pretty f---ing cool."

Moore addressed Levine's absence earlier this year. "Mike, like we've said from the beginning, he's got some health challenges," Moore explained, as per AOL.com. "He wants to be there. He's got the spirit and the will. He's part of the brotherhood, of course. We're hoping that he's gonna be at as many shows as possible. But I can't predict that part of it."