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Comerica Park’s name to change after the 2026 season

The Comerica Park unmistakable Detroit skyline beyond center field—these are the sights and sounds that have defined Comerica Park for more than a quarter century. But as confirmed by Fifth…

Screamin Scott
Comerica Park photo of the complete ball Park from way behind home plate on a sunny afternoon

Ideas for a New Name?

Scott Randall

The Comerica Park unmistakable Detroit skyline beyond center field—these are the sights and sounds that have defined Comerica Park for more than a quarter century. But as confirmed by Fifth Third Michigan Region President Steve Davis, the home of the Detroit Tigers will soon be known by a different name after the 2026 season, following Fifth Third’s acquisition of Comerica Bank.

Quick We Need a New Name

For many fans, this isn’t just a corporate rename—it feels like the closing chapter of a familiar era. Since opening on April 11, 2000, Comerica Park has been more than just a ballpark. It replaced the beloved Tiger Stadium, carrying the weight of tradition while ushering in a new downtown Detroit renaissance. With its retro-classic design, massive left field, and family-friendly touches like the carousel and Ferris wheel, it quickly became a gathering place not just for baseball, but for the city itself.

Over the years, it’s hosted unforgettable moments. Who could forget Magglio Ordóñez launching that electrifying walk-off home run in the 2006 ALCS? That swing sent the Tigers to the World Series and sent Detroit into a frenzy. The ballpark has seen playoff runs, packed summer nights, and even massive concerts featuring legends like Aerosmith, Kiss, and Paul McCartney. It’s never just been about baseball—it’s been about memories.

The Big Question What's Next?

Detroit Tigers PawsScott Randall

WCSX's Screamin Scott with Tigers Mascot PAWS Photo scott randall

Fans, as always, have opinions—and plenty of them. On social media, the suggestions range from heartfelt to humorous. “Tiger Stadium” continues to resonate, a nod to tradition that refuses to fade. Others have thrown out creative ideas like “Faygo Park,” a distinctly Detroit-flavored choice, or tributes to legends like Mark Fidrych—the beloved “Bird”—and longtime broadcaster Ernie Harwell. There’s even been a suggestion like “Ty Cobb Corner,” honoring one of the franchise’s most iconic, if controversial, figures in Ty Cobb.

Now that's Funny

Baseball in the infield used (among others) in an article about Phillies Karen.Getty Images

Baseball on the Chalk Line of the Infield Getty

And of course, Detroit humor shows up too. “Pothole Park” might not make the final cut, but it says a lot about the city’s personality—resilient, self-aware, and always ready with a laugh.

In truth, the name itself may matter less than what happens inside the ballpark. Comerica Park—whatever it becomes—has been a symbol of Detroit’s grit and revival. Built for $325 million as part of a larger downtown resurgence, it stands today as a reminder of how far the city has come since the late 1990s.

Are You Really That Old?

As of April 2026, the park is 26 years old, and while the sign on the outside may change, the heartbeat of the place won’t. The fans will still fill the stands, the Tigers will still take the field, and summer nights in Detroit will still feel like baseball.

Because in the end, no matter what name ends up on the marquee, one thing remains unchanged: this city is hungry. for a winner and October baseball with a World Series championship.

And maybe—just maybe—the next name on that ballpark will be the one that finally sees it happen.

Comerica ParkDetroit BaseballDetroit Tigers
Screamin ScottWriter
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