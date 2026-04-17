5 Detroit Things That Now Officially Deserve a Gatorade

There was a time when grabbing a Gatorade meant you just ran a marathon, played a full game, or at least did something that involved breaking a legitimate sweat.

That was the whole idea when it was created back in 1965—to help athletes stay hydrated and perform at a higher level.

Fast forward to now, and Gatorade is expanding its focus to… basically everyone...as announced in a press release to PR Newswire.

We’re talking people on long flights, walking the dog, or just trying to make it through the day without crashing. The company says most people are actually dehydrated from the moment they wake up—and here’s the kicker—about 60% of sports drink buyers aren’t even athletes.

So they’re rolling out new messaging and lower-sugar options for everyday use.

Which raises an important question:

If “everyday life” now qualifies you for Gatorade… what counts as a workout?

If you live in Michigan, the answer is: a lot more than you think.

1. Parking Three Blocks from Comerica Park and Calling It a “Deal”

You refuse to pay $40 for parking. That’s the line.

So you park three blocks away, convince yourself it’s “not that bad,” and suddenly you’re speed-walking through downtown like you’re being timed at the NFL Combine.

Dodging traffic, weaving through crowds, holding your phone, your ticket, and maybe a drink—all while trying not to look like you’re late.

That’s not parking. That’s conditioning.

2. Sitting in Michigan Freeway Construction for 30 Minutes Without Losing It

I-75. I-94. Take your pick.

You’ve been sitting in traffic for half an hour, haven’t moved more than 200 feet, and somehow… you haven’t snapped.

No screaming. No horn. No existential meltdown.

Just quiet acceptance.

That’s elite-level mental endurance—and honestly, probably harder than cardio.

3. Finishing Your Second Coney dog Like a Champion

You didn’t need the second one.

But you got it anyway.

Now you’re halfway through, questioning everything, but you’re not quitting. You slow it down, pace yourself, and grind through that last bite like it’s the final rep.

Meanwhile, your spouse is explaining how they got euchred on a loner, and you’re nodding like you understand—but your entire focus is survival.

That’s not lunch. That’s a test of will.

4. Dressing for All Four Seasons… Before Noon

Only in Michigan can you start your day at 38 degrees, hit 65 by lunch, get caught in sideways rain, and still need sunglasses by the afternoon.

You’re layering, un-layering, carrying a jacket you regret bringing, then regretting not bringing it five minutes later.

You didn’t plan for this. Nobody can.

That’s adaptability—and it deserves hydration.

5. Going into Meijer for “One Thing”

You walk in with a mission: one item.

Scott Olson/Getty Images NOVEMBER 12: A sign hangs above a Meijer Store on November 12, 2024 in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

Forty-five minutes later, you’re leaving with a full cart, a $127 receipt, and a rotisserie chicken you’ve already started eating in the parking lot like you’ve been stranded for days.

You navigated aisles, made decisions, showed restraint (kind of), and came out the other side.

That’s a full endurance event.

Bottom Line

Gatorade was built for athletes—but if they’re now saying everyday life qualifies, then Michigan residents have been in training for years.

Because around here, just getting through a normal day?