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Mother Earth Natural Health – Special Savings for Veterans

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That’s why we’re declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.” At Mother…

Doug Warner
Mother EarthNatural Health

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”

At Mother Earth Natural Health we have a standing 10% off military discount in our stores daily. 

On May 11, Veterans can enjoy this special offer:

OFFER: On May 11th, we are proud to offer a 20% military discount!

DATE: Monday, May 11, 2026

Instagram:  instagram.com/motherearthnh
Website:  MotherEarthNaturalHealth.com
Facebook: facebook.com/motherearthnaturalhealth

Mother Earth Natural Health is a Michigan-based retailer specializing in expert-led wellness solutions for pain, sleep, stress, and general wellness. They provide a curated selection of doctor recommended high-quality CBD products, vitamins, essential oils, and supplements for both people and pets. With several locations in area, they emphasize an education-first approach to help customers find natural relief.

Now with 4 locations to better serve you!

27 Mile & Gratiot location
59057 Gratiot Ave.
New Haven, MI 48048
Phone:  586-315-9000

Van Dyke & 21 Mile location
47403 Van Dyke Ave.
Shelby Twp., MI 48317
Phone:  586-799-4976

Woodward & Normandy location
32206 Woodward Ave.
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Phone:  248-206-7476

Downtown Almont location
137 North Main Street
Almont, MI 48003
Phone:  586-649-7671

veteranoffers
Doug WarnerWriter
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