Mother Earth Natural Health – Special Savings for Veterans

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”

At Mother Earth Natural Health we have a standing 10% off military discount in our stores daily.



On May 11, Veterans can enjoy this special offer:

OFFER: On May 11th, we are proud to offer a 20% military discount!

DATE: Monday, May 11, 2026

Mother Earth Natural Health is a Michigan-based retailer specializing in expert-led wellness solutions for pain, sleep, stress, and general wellness. They provide a curated selection of doctor recommended high-quality CBD products, vitamins, essential oils, and supplements for both people and pets. With several locations in area, they emphasize an education-first approach to help customers find natural relief.

Now with 4 locations to better serve you!

27 Mile & Gratiot location

59057 Gratiot Ave.

New Haven, MI 48048

Phone: 586-315-9000

Van Dyke & 21 Mile location

47403 Van Dyke Ave.

Shelby Twp., MI 48317

Phone: 586-799-4976

Woodward & Normandy location

32206 Woodward Ave.

Royal Oak, MI 48073

Phone: 248-206-7476