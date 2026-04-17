Mother Earth Natural Health – Special Savings for Veterans
Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That’s why we’re declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.” At Mother…
Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”
At Mother Earth Natural Health we have a standing 10% off military discount in our stores daily.
On May 11, Veterans can enjoy this special offer:
OFFER: On May 11th, we are proud to offer a 20% military discount!
DATE: Monday, May 11, 2026
Instagram: instagram.com/motherearthnh
Website: MotherEarthNaturalHealth.com
Facebook: facebook.com/motherearthnaturalhealth
Mother Earth Natural Health is a Michigan-based retailer specializing in expert-led wellness solutions for pain, sleep, stress, and general wellness. They provide a curated selection of doctor recommended high-quality CBD products, vitamins, essential oils, and supplements for both people and pets. With several locations in area, they emphasize an education-first approach to help customers find natural relief.
Now with 4 locations to better serve you!
27 Mile & Gratiot location
59057 Gratiot Ave.
New Haven, MI 48048
Phone: 586-315-9000
Van Dyke & 21 Mile location
47403 Van Dyke Ave.
Shelby Twp., MI 48317
Phone: 586-799-4976
Woodward & Normandy location
32206 Woodward Ave.
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Phone: 248-206-7476
Downtown Almont location
137 North Main Street
Almont, MI 48003
Phone: 586-649-7671