ROAR BREWING COMPANY – Special Savings for Veterans

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”

Roar Brewing Company is a veteran-owned unapologetically fun brewery located in Detroit! We specialize in making approachable beers and love all things Detroit sports!



On May 11, Veterans can enjoy this special offer:

OFFER: Free veteran Roar shirt (while supplies last) and half off beers!

DATE: Monday, May 11, 2026