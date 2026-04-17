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ROAR BREWING COMPANY – Special Savings for Veterans

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That’s why we’re declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.” Roar Brewing…

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Roar Cover

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”

Roar Brewing Company is a veteran-owned unapologetically fun brewery located in Detroit! We specialize in making approachable beers and love all things Detroit sports! 

On May 11, Veterans can enjoy this special offer:

OFFER: Free veteran Roar shirt (while supplies last) and half off beers!

DATE: Monday, May 11, 2026

LOCATION: 666 Selden St Suite B, Detroit

WEBSITE: https://www.roar.beer/

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dwarnerWriter
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