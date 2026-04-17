The Rolling Stones’ Softer Side: Exploring the Band’s Romantic Ballads

Sure, everyone knows the Rolling Stones as that hard rock band that knows how to carry swagger and sound on the stage. But, there’s also a softer side to the band. There’s a version of the Rolling Stones that’s even, dare we say, romantic.

While the Rolling Stones’ bangers usually get a lot of attention, it’s time to give some love, well, to the band’s love songs. These ballads are packed with beauty but still carry that raw edge that is so Stones. The band, as it turns out, has always had a soft spot. They just don’t make a big show of it.

So, let’s get into some of the Rolling Stones’ best ballads of all time that also happen to be very romantic. These songs pull you in and caress you on first listen.

The Rolling Stones’ Sweetest Songs

“Angie”

How could we leave “Angie” off this tally? By the time Goats Head Soup arrived in 1973, the Stones had already built a reputation that didn’t exactly scream “let’s talk about feelings.” They were deep into their decadent and wild phase. This is rock, after all.

Then, “Angie” showed up and just sat there. No theatrics. It was just a piano, an acoustic guitar and Mick Jagger sounding like he’s actually thinking about what he’s saying.

It’s a breakup song, sure. But it doesn’t go for the easy angles. There’s no villain and no big betrayal. The song just has that realization that something has run its course. “Ain’t it time we said goodbye?” sounds like a question nobody wants to answer out loud.

What makes “Angie” so great isn’t the sadness. It’s the restraint. They don’t oversell it. Keith Richards keeps the guitar work delicate, almost hesitant, like he’s trying not to interrupt. The whole thing feels like it could fall apart if anyone pushes too hard.

And Jagger, who built a career on being larger than life, pulls it way back. There’s a crack in his voice here that doesn’t feel rehearsed. It’s not pretty. It’s better than pretty.

There’s always been speculation about if “Angie” is a real person. People love to pin songs to real names and real relationships. It’s a nice way to make things feel tidy. But, the song doesn’t need that. It works partly because it’s vague.

“Wild Horses”

Two years earlier, on Sticky Fingers, the band gave us “Wild Horses,” which might be the closest they’ve ever come to a pure love song. This song has that longing feeling, stretched out over a slow, country-leaning groove that feels like it’s been riding the same road for days.

The opening line, “Childhood living is easy to do,” has that deceptive simplicity the Stones occasionally stumble into when they’re not trying too hard. It sounds like something you’ve always known but never said quite right.

There’s space in this song, too. You can hear it in the way the acoustic guitars breathe and the way the tempo refuses to rush. It’s patient in a way the Stones usually aren’t. They let the emotion hang there, unpolished.

Jagger again surprises you, not because he’s suddenly tender but because he doesn’t dress it up. He sings like someone who’s already made the hard decision and is now stuck living with it. “Wild horses couldn’t drag me away” isn’t a boast. It’s a line that sounds like it cost him something.

If you put “Wild Horses” on in a room full of people, it would be hard to find one person who didn’t like it.

“Beast of Burden”

By the time Some Girls rolled around, punk had already stolen the show and started to influence all music, including hard rock. The Stones were never ones to be irrelevant, and they responded with one of their leanest, sharpest records.

Right in the middle of that record is “Beast of Burden,” which somehow manages to be both laid-back and emotionally direct without feeling soft. This isn’t a breakup song. It’s more like a plea, even if Jagger would never admit it.

“I’ll never be your beast of burden,” he sings. It sounds like a boundary, but listen closer and it’s more complicated than that. There’s a need in there. There’s a guy trying to keep his footing in a relationship that’s asking more of him than he wants to give or maybe more than he knows how to give. Not to get too philosophical.

Musically, it’s all groove. The song has that loose, almost lazy rhythm that the Stones can do in their sleep. The guitars weave in and out of each other like they’re in on a private story. Nothing is rushed on here, and nothing is forced.

Then, there’s Jagger again, riding that line between cool detachment and something a little more exposed. Here, he shows a softer side and shows that he’s not as untouchable as he’d like you to think.

What ties these songs together isn’t just that they’re slower, or softer or easier to play on a Sunday morning. It’s that they let the mask slip, just a little.

The Stones built their legend on excess: volume, attitude and appetite. But these tracks live in the margins of that story. These songs are the quiet moments after the party, when the room’s half-empty and nobody’s trying to impress anyone anymore.

The Stones didn’t abandon their identity in these songs. You can still hear the same band and instincts. The difference is in what they choose to hold back.

This is really where the Stones get interesting. You don’t put on “Angie,” “Wild Horses,” or “Beast of Burden” when you’re looking for spectacle. You put them on when you’re in that in-between space, when things are ending, or starting, or you’re just in that kind of mood.