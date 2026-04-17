Win tickets to see SatchVai Band with Joe Satriani and Steve Vai!

Two Guitar Legends. One Stage. One Night.

Get ready for a rare night of world-class musicianship as the SatchVai Band brings the Surfing With the Hydra 2026 Tour to Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 16.

This isn’t just another concert—it’s a meeting of two of the most influential guitarists of all time. Joe Satriani and Steve Vai have shaped the sound of modern rock for decades, each building a legacy through groundbreaking solo work and time spent alongside some of the biggest names in music. Now, they’re sharing the stage, trading riffs, and pushing each other in real time. If you’ve ever had a favorite guitar moment, there’s a good chance one of these two had something to do with it.

Expect a night that moves from soaring melodies to jaw-dropping technical runs, all delivered with the kind of chemistry that only comes from years of mutual respect—and a little friendly competition.

Opening the night is Animals as Leaders, known for their intricate, genre-defying sound that blends metal, jazz, and progressive elements into something completely their own. It’s the perfect setup for what’s to come.

Picture yourself under the open sky at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, surrounded by fans who appreciate the craft, the energy, and the sheer power of live music played at the highest level.

This is the kind of show that doesn’t come around often—and one that guitar fans and live music lovers won’t want to miss.

Register To Win Below