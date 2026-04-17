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You Wanted The Best and a Bunch of Chit! is in Concert

Can you believe this, Chit! The volume is about to get cranked in downtown Royal Oak as a brand-new live music hotspot prepares to welcome one of Detroit’s most entertaining…

Screamin' Scott
The rock band Chit! Live at Road Rangers one of many the band plays in the area

Chit! Live in Concert

Scott Randall

Can you believe this, Chit!

The volume is about to get cranked in downtown Royal Oak as a brand-new live music hotspot prepares to welcome one of Detroit’s most entertaining bands. Rock & Brews Royal Oak—the latest addition to the city’s nightlife scene—will host WCSX’s own “Screamin” Scott Randall and his high-energy band Chit! on Friday, May 8th, promising a night that blends classic rock, comedy, and crowd-driven fun.

Rock and Brews

A three-story restaurant in Royal Oak, MI The building is painted red brick with black windows and crown molding/Donielle Flynn

Rock &amp; Brews in Royal Oak is part of Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley's restaurant chain. Photo Donielle Flynn

Rock & Brews isn’t just another bar—it’s a full-on rock experience. Founded partly by Gene Simmons of KISS, the venue brings serious rock pedigree to Metro Detroit. The three-story destination features a ground-level dining room serving up classic American favorites, a second-floor concert space built for live performances, and an open-air rooftop perfect for summer nights. It’s designed for fans who want dinner, drinks, and a full concert experience all in one place.

Chit! Really?

The band Chit! performing at a local Detroit VenueScott Randall/WCSX

Chit! live in concert

Enter Chit!—a band that has been delivering exactly that kind of experience for 13 years. Formed in June 2013, the Detroit-based group has become a staple on the local music scene, thanks in large part to its charismatic frontman, Screamin’ Scott Randall of WCSX. Known as the band’s lead triangle player, singer, and all-around ringmaster, Scott leads a group that thrives on energy, humor, and audience interaction.

Chit! isn’t your typical cover band. Sure, they hit all the right notes with power rock favorites from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s—but it’s the presentation that sets them apart. With choreographed routines, props, and a rotating cast of personalities, every show feels like a full-blown rock spectacle. Bandmates like E-Rock Erik Blundell, Jack Riot, Michael Sheehan, Hammerin’ Cammeron, and Jimi Boom Boom Bowman each bring their own flair, often switching instruments and vocals to keep the performance fresh and unpredictable.

The Music

Band Chit! with WCSX's screamin scott at a local venue playing live on stageScott Randall

Chit! Live in Concert

Their setlist reads like a greatest-hits jukebox of rock radio: “Rock the Casbah,” “Talk Dirty to Me,” “Smokin’ in the Boys Room,” “Blitzkrieg Bop,” and “Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love,” along with a few Beatles classics thrown in for good measure. It’s the kind of lineup that keeps the dance floor packed and the crowd singing along from start to finish.

Over the years, Chit! has built a loyal following affectionately known as “Chitheads,” and for good reason. The band doesn’t just play to the audience, turning every performance into a party. Beyond the stage, they’ve also been a part of community involvement, supporting local causes like Rock 4 Tots and The Screamin Angels.

How Can I Get Tickets?

Rock and Brews concert listing of bands set to play the venueScott Randall

Look! It's Chit! Friday, May 8th in concert photo scott randall

Tickets for the May 8th show are priced at $10 in advance and $15 at the door and will be available soon. Making it one of the best entertainment values around. Fans can also grab Chit! merchandise, including their popular T-shirts, enhancing the overall concert experience.

A Special Chit! band t shirtScott Randall

Nothing like having Chit! on you photo scott randall

With a brand-new venue, a built-in rock legacy, and one of Detroit’s most entertaining bands headlining the night, Rock & Brews Royal Oak is set to make a loud first impression. So mark the calendar, line up the babysitter early, and get ready—because this is more than a concert. It’s a full-throttle rock and roll, Chit! party.

CHITGene SimmonsRock and Brews
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
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