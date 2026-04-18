Jack’s Roadside BBQ – Special Savings for Veterans
Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That’s why we’re declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.” On May…
Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”
On May 10 and 12, Veterans can enjoy this special offer:
OFFER: Free meal to veterans on Sunday, May 10th and Tuesday, May 12th
DATE: Sunday, May 10th and Tuesday, May 12th
ADDRESS: 10816 Dixie Hwy Davisburg, MI 48350
WEBSITE: https://www.jacksroadsidebbq.com/
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