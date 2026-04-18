ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Jack’s Roadside BBQ – Special Savings for Veterans

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That’s why we’re declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.” On May…

Doug Warner
Jacks

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”

On May 10 and 12, Veterans can enjoy this special offer:

OFFER: Free meal to veterans on Sunday, May 10th and Tuesday, May 12th

DATE: Sunday, May 10th and Tuesday, May 12th

ADDRESS: 10816 Dixie Hwy Davisburg, MI 48350

WEBSITE: https://www.jacksroadsidebbq.com/

veteranoffers
Doug WarnerWriter
Related Stories
Jimmy Hoffa
Big Jim's HouseTop 5 Michigan Mysteries — In Honor of Geraldo Rivera Opening Al Capone’s Vault on April 21, 1986Jim O'Brien
Triumphant Realty
Big Jim's HouseJoy Williams, Licensed Realtor – Special Savings for VeteransDoug Warner
Mother EarthNatural Health
Big Jim's HouseMother Earth Natural Health – Special Savings for VeteransDoug Warner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect