Joy Williams, Licensed Realtor – Special Savings for Veterans
Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That’s why we’re declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.” On May…
Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”
On May 11, Veterans can enjoy this special offer:
OFFER: We are giving back to veterans by offering reduced commission of 2% (instead of 3%)
DATE: Monday, May 11, 2026
Website: https://triumphantrealty.com/
Email: joywilliams@triumphantrealty.com
Phone: 313-407-2550
Office: 248-660-9326