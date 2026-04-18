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Joy Williams, Licensed Realtor – Special Savings for Veterans

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That’s why we’re declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.” On May…

Doug Warner
Triumphant Realty

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”

On May 11, Veterans can enjoy this special offer:

OFFER: We are giving back to veterans by offering reduced commission of 2% (instead of 3%)

DATE: Monday, May 11, 2026

Website: https://triumphantrealty.com/

Email: joywilliams@triumphantrealty.com

Phone: 313-407-2550

Office: 248-660-9326

veteranoffers
Doug WarnerWriter
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