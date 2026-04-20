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Could Uncle Sam’s Jam be the Festival of the Summer?

Uncle Sam’s Jam is back and will not disappoint, as fun is packed into a great weekend for all. Every summer, the Downriver community circles one date on the calendar,…

Screamin' Scott
A Real Roller Coaster at Uncle Sam's Jam

Lots of Fun on one of the Coasters at Uncle Sam’s Jam

Scott Randall

Uncle Sam's Jam is back and will not disappoint, as fun is packed into a great weekend for all.

Shot I took on one of the rides that over looked the carnival at Uncle Sams JamScott Randall

Shot I took on one of the rides that over looked the carnival at Uncle Sams Jam Photo scott randall

Every summer, the Downriver community circles one date on the calendar, and in 2026, that tradition roars back to life as Uncle Sam’s Jam takes over Woodhaven.

July 9–12, Civic Center Park transforms into a high-energy playground packed with music, food, thrills, and hometown pride—proving once again why this is considered the biggest party of the year in the Downriver area.

Downriver's Biggest Party

Night photo of the stage at Uncle Sam's JamScott Randall

Night photo of the stage at Uncle Sam's Jam, photo Scott Randall

What makes Uncle Sam’s Jam special isn’t just one attraction—it’s the sheer variety. The massive carnival midway is a showstopper, featuring more than 40 rides, including two roller coasters that light up the summer sky. Families, thrill-seekers, and first-timers alike can spend hours weaving through spinning rides, games, and the aroma of fair food. It’s nearly impossible to walk by without grabbing a sugar-coated elephant ear or a corndog on a stick—festival staples that somehow taste even better under the glow of carnival lights.

Beyond the midway, the festival keeps the energy cranked up with monster truck rides, a motorcycle show, cornhole tournaments, and even gelly ball for those looking for something a little different. As the sun sets, the sky becomes the main stage for a dazzling fireworks display that brings crowds together in a shared moment of summer magic.

Uncle Sam's Car Show

Car show flyer Uncle Sam's Jam

Car Show

Car lovers, it's the return of the Uncle Sam Jam Classic Car & Hot Rod Show on Sunday, July 12. Hundreds of beautifully restored classics and custom hot rods. Chrome gleams, engines rumble, and stories are shared between generations of enthusiasts.

Smokie and the BanditScott Randall

Famous Trans Am

The Live Music

The heart of Uncle Sam’s Jam—and 2026 delivers a lineup that hits all the right notes.

Thursday with tribute performances, including Ozzy Re-Bourne and Detroit Breakdown tribute to the J Geils Band.

Rock Out to the Bullet Boys

Saturday is a rock fan’s dream. National acts like the Bullet Boys take the stage with their original lineup, delivering a dose of nostalgia and raw energy. Detroit’s own Artificial Agent adds a modern edge, showcasing tracks from their new album PRISMATIC. The weekend wraps Sunday with Sunset Blvd., delivering the ultimate tribute to the ’80s.

Local tribute band Sunset BlvdScott Randall

Local tribute band Sunset Blvd set to play Uncle Sam's Jam

Perhaps the most remarkable part of Uncle Sam’s Jam is that it remains completely free to attend. Concerts to fireworks, families, friends, and visitors to come together and celebrate summer. Discounted ride passes will be available in advance.

a real rainbow at Uncle Sam's JamScott Randall

A Rock and Roll Rainbow

With live music, classic cars, adrenaline-pumping rides, and enough food and fun to fill four unforgettable days, Uncle Sam’s Jam continues to define what a community festival should be—big, bold, and welcoming to all. In Woodhaven, summer doesn’t just arrive—it roars in with a jam.

CarnivalLive MusicUncle Sam's Jam
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
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