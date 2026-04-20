ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Grateful Dead Launches Play Dead App With 422 Shows and Weekly Vault Releases

The Grateful Dead unveiled the Play Dead app last Thursday. It includes 422 complete concerts from their vault in high-resolution audio. Fans get 20 previously unreleased shows, and two fresh…

Dan Teodorescu
(L-R) Bill Kreutzmann, Jerry Garcia, Mickey Hart, Phil Lesh, Bob Weir and Ron Pigpen McKernanat of the Grateful Dead perform on stage at the Hollywood Music Festival on 24th May 1970 in Leycett near Newcastle-Under-Lyme, United Kingdom
Gijsbert Hanekroot via Getty Images

The Grateful Dead unveiled the Play Dead app last Thursday. It includes 422 complete concerts from their vault in high-resolution audio. Fans get 20 previously unreleased shows, and two fresh vault recordings drop each week.

"This has been an incredibly exciting project to curate, from the initial batch of 20 unreleased shows that will appear on Play Dead at launch to the two complete unreleased shows that will be released weekly," said David Lemieux, according to USA TODAY. Lemieux works as the band's longtime archivist and legacy manager.

"Play Dead kicks off the largest tape transfer project in the history of rock 'n roll," said Brad Serling, founder and CEO of nugs.net. "We are pulling tapes off the shelf of the vault and transferring them at their highest resolution to date, and mastering in the studio for the first time."

Three groups built this project together: nugs.net, Grateful Dead Productions, and Rhino Entertainment. "What Play Dead allows us to do is create a consistent, ongoing flow of music directly to fans, with a focus first and foremost on performance quality," Lemieux said.

Users can search by year, song, album, or playlist. Downloads also work offline. CarPlay and Android Auto integration are included, and each recording comes with show notes.

"Rhino has been proud to steward the Grateful Dead's catalog for decades," said Mark Pinkus, president of Rhino Records, according to JamBase. "We're excited to help Grateful Dead bring the vault to life through nugs and Play Dead, giving fans an official new way to experience these legendary live recordings with the care and sound quality they deserve."

Play Dead works on iOS and Android, and on the web at playdead.app. A standalone subscription costs $9.99 monthly or $99.99 per year. Existing nugs.net subscribers can add it for $4.99 monthly or $49.99 per year. New customers can grab a bundle for $17.98 monthly or $169.98 per year.

Grateful Dead
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Robert Smith from "The Cure" performs onstage during the Los Premios MTV Latin America
MusicThis Day in Rock History: April 21Dan Teodorescu
Accept Announces Shawn Drover as First Guest Drummer for 50th Anniversary Shows
MusicAccept Announces Shawn Drover as First Guest Drummer for 50th Anniversary ShowsDan Teodorescu
Stevie Nicks attends The 2025 Pollstar Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 16, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
MusicStevie Nicks Returns to Stage in Oklahoma After Three-Year BreakLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect