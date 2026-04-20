ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Paul McCartney’s New Solo Record to Feature Ringo Starr

Paul McCartney is back with his friend and musical partner Ringo Starr, as the Beatles legends collaborated together on a song for his upcoming solo album, The Boys of Dungeon…

Anne Erickson
Paul McCartney is back with his friend and musical partner Ringo Starr, as the Beatles legends collaborated together on a song.
Keystone via Getty Images

Paul McCartney is back with his friend and musical partner Ringo Starr, as the Beatles legends collaborated together on a song for his upcoming solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane.

According to a report from Billboard, McCartney held a listening party for 30 fans at producer Andrew Watt's Diamond Dust studios in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 16. There, McCartney walked them through the album and dropped the news that Starr is on one of the songs. It's news that should totally excite Beatles fans.

Ringo Starr Plays Drums and Sings of Paul McCartney Solo Track

According to the outlet, Starr plays drums and trades vocals with McCartney on the track "Home to Us." The song which also features vocals from Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde and Texas’ Sharleen Spiteri, features lyrics about the experience of growing up in Liverpool.

"Even though where we lived was a little rough, it was home to us," McCartney said of the lyrics and the song.

Musically, the song is "the most Beatle-esque track on the album," according to Billboard, with tempo shifts and key changes. So, it's appropriate that Starr is on it.

McCartney also made a joke that he and Starr hadn't ever worked together, saying, "Ringo’s never done a duet with one of the Beatles."

"Beatle fans will go nuts for this nostalgic track that features Ringo Starr on drums and Starr and McCartney trading vocals line by line as they sing about growing up," Billboard adds of the song.

The Boys of Dungeon Lane is set to arrive on May 29. It marks McCartney's follow-up to 2020's McCartney III.

"Indeed, for as often as the ex-Beatles have played or sung harmony on each other's solo records over the years, there’s never been any true, formal duet between any of the former bandmates since the breakup, until now," Variety says of the song. "There's something slightly unreal about that pairing still," Audio Ink Radio adds. "Not because it shouldn't happen—it just doesn't happen often, and certainly not casually."

Paul McCartney
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
British rock group Cream perform on the TV show 'Ready Steady Go!' in London in 1966. Left to right: Guitarist Eric Clapton, bass player Jack Bruce (at bottom with back to camera) and drummer Ginger Baker.
MusicCream to Release Five-Disc Edition of 1968 Album ‘Wheels of Fire’Laura Adkins
KISS are heading back to Las Vegas with another round of the KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas. Here are the details.
MusicKISS Shares Details of 2026 Edition of KISS KruiseAnne Erickson
Black Label Society's new album, Engines of Demolition, features a song called "Ozzy's Song" that's in honor of the late Ozzy Osbourne.
MusicZakk Wylde Opens Up About Ozzy Tribute SongAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect