Paul McCartney’s New Solo Record to Feature Ringo Starr

Paul McCartney is back with his friend and musical partner Ringo Starr, as the Beatles legends collaborated together on a song for his upcoming solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane.

According to a report from Billboard, McCartney held a listening party for 30 fans at producer Andrew Watt's Diamond Dust studios in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 16. There, McCartney walked them through the album and dropped the news that Starr is on one of the songs. It's news that should totally excite Beatles fans.

Ringo Starr Plays Drums and Sings of Paul McCartney Solo Track

According to the outlet, Starr plays drums and trades vocals with McCartney on the track "Home to Us." The song which also features vocals from Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde and Texas’ Sharleen Spiteri, features lyrics about the experience of growing up in Liverpool.

"Even though where we lived was a little rough, it was home to us," McCartney said of the lyrics and the song.

Musically, the song is "the most Beatle-esque track on the album," according to Billboard, with tempo shifts and key changes. So, it's appropriate that Starr is on it.

McCartney also made a joke that he and Starr hadn't ever worked together, saying, "Ringo’s never done a duet with one of the Beatles."

"Beatle fans will go nuts for this nostalgic track that features Ringo Starr on drums and Starr and McCartney trading vocals line by line as they sing about growing up," Billboard adds of the song.

The Boys of Dungeon Lane is set to arrive on May 29. It marks McCartney's follow-up to 2020's McCartney III.