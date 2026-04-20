Some guitars are more than wood, wire, and paint. They become extensions of the artist, helping shape songs, sounds, and entire eras of music. In some cases, the guitar becomes as recognizable as the musician holding it. From hand-built masterpieces to beat-up workhorses, these instruments helped define rock history. Here are some of the most famous guitars ever to hit a stage.

The Most Famous Guitars of Rock

“Blackie” – Eric Clapton

Few guitars have a cooler origin story than Blackie. In the early 1970s, Clapton bought several vintage Fender Stratocasters in Nashville, then used the best parts from three of them to create one ultimate guitar. The result was Blackie.

It became Clapton’s main instrument from the mid-1970s through the mid-1980s and was used during one of the hottest stretches of his solo career. Fans associate it with songs like “Cocaine,” “Wonderful Tonight,” and “Lay Down Sally.” In 2004, Blackie was sold at auction for $959,500, setting a record at the time.

Photo: Getty Images A Charity Auction To Benefit Crossroads Centre At Antigua, Founded By Eric Clapton For The Treatment Of Alcohol And Drug Dependency. New York - June 24, 1999. A 1990S Fender Stratocaster Eric Clapton "Blackie" Model, Custom Made With Gold-Plated Hardware. Photo: Getty Images

“Red Special” – Brian May

When Brian May couldn’t afford a Fender or Gibson as a teenager, he and his father built their own guitar. That homemade instrument became the Red Special.

Constructed from fireplace mantel wood and household materials, the guitar helped create one of the most unique tones in rock history. It powered countless Queen classics, including the layered harmonies and orchestral leads heard on songs like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” and “Tie Your Mother Down.”

More than 60 years later, May still uses it regularly. That’s durability and legacy in one package.

“Frankenstrat” – Eddie Van Halen

This may be the most visually famous guitar in rock. The red, black, and white striped Frankenstrat became synonymous with Eddie Van Halen and the guitar revolution of the late 1970s. Van Halen wanted the fat sound of a Gibson with the tremolo system and comfort of a Fender Stratocaster, so he built his own hybrid.

The result helped launch the “superstrat” movement and influenced countless guitar makers. It also sounded incredible. Dive bombs, squeals, tapping, and chaos all came pouring out of this machine. A replica now lives in the Smithsonian.

“Number One” – Stevie Ray Vaughan

Known by fans as “First Wife,” Stevie Ray Vaughan’s battered sunburst Fender Stratocaster was his primary weapon.

Number One had heavy wear, giant strings, and a brutal setup most players would struggle to handle. But in Vaughan’s hands, it delivered one of the fiercest tones ever recorded. It became inseparable from songs like “Pride and Joy,” “Texas Flood,” and “Cold Shot.”

If tone lives in the fingers, Number One proved it still helps to have the right guitar.

Double-Neck SG – Jimmy Page

Jimmy Page’s cherry-red Gibson EDS-1275 double-neck guitar may be the most dramatic guitar ever slung over a shoulder. Page famously used it live for “Stairway to Heaven,” allowing him to switch between six-string and twelve-string parts without changing instruments.

The sight of Page in his dragon suit, wielding a double-neck under stage lights, became one of the defining images of arena rock. It wasn’t just practical. It looked like pure mythology.

“Black Strat” – David Gilmour

Few guitars are tied to a band’s sound the way the Black Strat is tied to Pink Floyd. This black Fender Stratocaster became David Gilmour’s primary instrument during the group’s most celebrated era and was used on recordings connected to The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Wall.

Originally purchased in the early 1970s, the guitar was modified over the years with different necks, pickups, and hardware, making it an evolving tool rather than a museum piece. In 2026, the Black Strat sold at auction for $14.55 million, making it the most expensive guitar ever sold. More than an instrument, it became a symbol of atmosphere, tone, and one of rock’s most unmistakable sounds.

Honorable Mentions

"Tiger" - Jerry Garcia’s custom-built guitar is one of the most beloved instruments in jam-band history. Known for its ornate inlay and electronics, it was Garcia’s main guitar in the late 1970s and early 1980s. It sold at the 2026 Christie’s auction for 11.56 million dollars.

“Micawber” – Keith Richards, 1953 Fender Telecaster helped turn simple riffs into rock and roll history. Few guitars are as deeply connected to a player’s signature style as Micawber is to Keith Richards. It was gifted to Richards by Eric Clapton in the early 1970s and quickly became one of the most important guitars in The Rolling Stones' history.

The "Smells Like Teen Spirit" Mustang - This Fender Mustang was used by Kurt Cobain in the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video, one of the defining visuals of the grunge era. It surpassed his previous famous acoustic guitar sale and remains one of the most valuable celebrity guitars ever sold. It went for just over 6.9 million dollars in 2026.

Final Chord of the Most Famous Guitars

What makes these guitars famous isn’t just the wood, paint, pickups, or price tag. It’s the music they helped create and the moments they were part of. These instruments were there when legendary riffs were written, unforgettable solos were recorded, and generations of fans first heard something that changed them.

A guitar becomes iconic when it develops a personality of its own. Blackie carried Clapton through a golden era. Red Special proved imagination can outshine money. Frankenstrat rewrote what the electric guitar could do. Micawber turned rhythm into swagger. The Black Strat gave atmosphere a voice.