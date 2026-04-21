Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear — Veteran Ticket Offer
Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That’s why we’re declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.” Offer: Veterans…
Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”
Offer: Veterans can save $15 on select single-day tickets as part of Halfway to Veterans Day.
Eligible tickets include:
- Friday, May 29 — Reserved Seats (all grandstands)
- Saturday, May 30 or Sunday, May 31 — Rooftop Viewing or Reserved Seats in Grandstands 1, 4, or 8
How to redeem:
Select your seats and enter promo code Vet2026 at checkout.
Offer valid through May 22, 2026.
Discount applies to single-day tickets only. Not valid on multi-day passes, Turn 3 Club, Car Corral, parking, or previously purchased tickets. All sales are final. Pricing varies by day, grandstand, and seat location.
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