Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear — Veteran Ticket Offer

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”

Offer: Veterans can save $15 on select single-day tickets as part of Halfway to Veterans Day.

Eligible tickets include:

Friday, May 29 — Reserved Seats (all grandstands)

Saturday, May 30 or Sunday, May 31 — Rooftop Viewing or Reserved Seats in Grandstands 1, 4, or 8

How to redeem:

Select your seats and enter promo code Vet2026 at checkout.

Offer valid through May 22, 2026.