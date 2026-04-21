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Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear — Veteran Ticket Offer

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That’s why we’re declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.” Offer: Veterans…

Doug Warner
Detroit Grand Prix

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”

Offer: Veterans can save $15 on select single-day tickets as part of Halfway to Veterans Day.

Eligible tickets include:

  • Friday, May 29 — Reserved Seats (all grandstands)
  • Saturday, May 30 or Sunday, May 31 — Rooftop Viewing or Reserved Seats in Grandstands 1, 4, or 8

How to redeem:

Select your seats and enter promo code Vet2026 at checkout.

Offer valid through May 22, 2026.

Discount applies to single-day tickets only. Not valid on multi-day passes, Turn 3 Club, Car Corral, parking, or previously purchased tickets. All sales are final. Pricing varies by day, grandstand, and seat location.

Link: https://www.detroitgp.com/buy-tickets/partner-offers/partner-military

veteranoffers
Doug WarnerWriter
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