Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Robert Smith Has Not Heard New Single Featuring Cure Reference

Olivia Rodrigo didn't play her new single "Drop Dead" for Robert Smith before its release. The track references The Cure's hit "Just Like Heaven." The pop star shared this during an appearance on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily with Zane Lowe.

"Oh my god. I actually don't know if I played it for him. He might hear it today," Rodrigo told Rolling Stone. "I played him a bunch of other songs on the album."

The track contains lyrics that mention The Cure frontman. "You know all the words to 'Just Like Heaven' / And I know why he wrote them now that you're standing right here," she sings in the first verse.

"Drop Dead" is the lead single from her third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love. It's scheduled to arrive via Geffen on June 12.

The two musicians performed together at Glastonbury 2025, where Smith joined the singer onstage to perform "Friday I'm in Love" and "Just Like Heaven." The duets were later released as part of her Live From Glastonbury 2025 album.

"I adore him and have gotten a chance to kind of get to know him a little bit over the past year," Rodrigo told Lowe.

During the festival performance, she wore a shirt that read "You know all the words to 'Just Like Heaven'" as an Easter egg for the upcoming track. Smith took a Sharpie and wrote "Or do you?" at the bottom backstage.

Smith wrote to British Vogue that the artist "calls me up quite a bit to talk about clothes and fashion — and we have enjoyed a couple of memorable nights in the studio together." He added, "I can't wait to hear what she does next!"