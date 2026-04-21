Paul Simon to Get Honorary Doctorate From Juilliard

Celebrated musician Paul Simon is getting recognized for his talents, and the singer-songwriter is set to receive an honorary doctorate from Juilliard.

The honorary doctorates, according to an official statement from the school, are given to "distinguished artists whose work has shaped and expanded the fields of opera, music, dance, film and theater."

In addition to Simon, this year's other honorary doctorate recipients are ballerina Misty Copeland, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves and actor Oscar Isaac.

Paul Simon Receiving Honorary Doctorate From Juilliard

"Each of this year's remarkable honorary doctorate recipients has left an indelible mark on their field," Juilliard president Damian Woetzel said in a statement. "As we celebrate Juilliard's class of 2026, we acknowledge these artists who stand as shining examples of extraordinary achievement and impact on the world."

Simon and the other honorees will receive the honorary doctorates at the school's 121st commencement on May 22. On top of getting the award, Julliard students will honor this year's recipients with special performances dedicated just to them.

In other news, Simon is busy on the European leg of his A Quiet Celebration tour and will kick off a three-night run in Amsterdam on Wednesday, April 22. He'll be back in North America for a leg of the tour starting with a June 4 date in Palo Alto, California. For more information on the run, head to Simon's official website.