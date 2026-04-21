ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Paul Simon to Get Honorary Doctorate From Juilliard

Celebrated musician Paul Simon is getting recognized for his talents, and the singer-songwriter is set to receive an honorary doctorate from Juilliard. The honorary doctorates, according to an official statement…

Anne Erickson
Celebrated musician Paul Simon is getting recognized for his talents, and the singer-songwriter is set to receive an honorary doctorate from Juilliard.
Ilya S. Savenok via Getty Images

Celebrated musician Paul Simon is getting recognized for his talents, and the singer-songwriter is set to receive an honorary doctorate from Juilliard.

The honorary doctorates, according to an official statement from the school, are given to "distinguished artists whose work has shaped and expanded the fields of opera, music, dance, film and theater."

In addition to Simon, this year's other honorary doctorate recipients are ballerina Misty Copeland, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves and actor Oscar Isaac.

Paul Simon Receiving Honorary Doctorate From Juilliard

"Each of this year's remarkable honorary doctorate recipients has left an indelible mark on their field," Juilliard president Damian Woetzel said in a statement. "As we celebrate Juilliard's class of 2026, we acknowledge these artists who stand as shining examples of extraordinary achievement and impact on the world."

Simon and the other honorees will receive the honorary doctorates at the school's 121st commencement on May 22. On top of getting the award, Julliard students will honor this year's recipients with special performances dedicated just to them.

In other news, Simon is busy on the European leg of his A Quiet Celebration tour and will kick off a three-night run in Amsterdam on Wednesday, April 22. He'll be back in North America for a leg of the tour starting with a June 4 date in Palo Alto, California. For more information on the run, head to Simon's official website.

Simon doesn't need a tribute because he keeps earning one, year after year, every time one of his classic songs gets played on the radio refuses to leave your heard and head. What sets him apart isn't just craft, although the craft is undeniable. Simon wrote music with curiosity and experience. He mixed rhythm and language like nobody else could. Honor him for the songs, sure. But also honor him for continuing to keep his brand of singer-songwriter folk-rock alive.

Paul Simon
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Jon Jones kicks Rashad Evans during their light heavyweight title bout for UFC 145 at Philips Arena
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: April 21
Busch Light Apple
Human InterestBusch Light Apple Returns to Stores Nationwide by End of AprilJ. Mayhew
Red Lobster Brings Back ‘Endless Shrimp’ Promotion
Human InterestRed Lobster Brings Back ‘Endless Shrimp’ PromotionRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect