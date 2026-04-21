Screamin’ Scott’s Rock and Roll Forgotten 45’s Vol 1

Here are some Forgotten 45's from the past you might remember.

There’s something magical about a 45. That small piece of vinyl, spinning at 45 RPM, had the power to define a moment in your life—three minutes at a time. Long before playlists and streaming, you’d drop the needle, hear that crackle, and suddenly you were somewhere else. Maybe in your bedroom, maybe in your car, maybe with someone you’d never forget. And sometimes, it wasn’t the biggest hits that stuck with you—it was the forgotten ones.

Guns and Roses

Take Guns N' Roses and their release of “Shadow of Your Love.” Dropped in 2018 as a 7-inch single tied to the Appetite for Destruction reissue, it feels like a time capsule from 1986. Raw, fast, and dangerous, it captures the band before they became legends. You can almost picture a young Axl Rose snarling into the mic while Slash tears through the riffs. Even though it arrived decades later, it somehow transports you straight back to the Sunset Strip, when rock felt unpredictable and alive.

Linda Ronstadt

Then there’s Linda Ronstadt and her 1980 single “How Do I Make You.” This wasn’t the soft country-rock sound people expected from her—it was sharper, louder, and pulsing with new-wave energy. Written by Billy Steinberg, the song pushed boundaries and split critics right down the middle. But if you were there, hearing it on the radio or spinning that 45 yourself, it hit differently. It was the sound of an artist refusing to stand still—and maybe it matched a time in your life when you weren’t standing still either.

Bruce Willis

Sometimes, those forgotten 45s came from the most unexpected places. Bruce Willis, riding high from Moonlighting, stepped into the studio and recorded “Young Blood” in 1987. A remake of The Coasters classic, it had swagger, horns, and a whole lot of confidence. It wasn’t meant to change music history—but that’s not the point. For some, it’s tied to late-night TV, neon lights, and a time when anything felt possible.

Bob Seger

Closer to home for Detroit fans, Bob Seger delivered something special with “Tryin’ to Live My Life Without You.” Recorded live in Boston in 1980, the track carries the grit and honesty that defined Seger’s sound. You can hear the crowd, feel the energy, and sense that this wasn’t just a performance—it was a moment. One of those songs that might remind you of a long drive down Woodward, or a night when life felt wide open and uncertain all at once.

Don Johnson

And then there’s Don Johnson with “Heartbeat.” Released in 1986 at the height of Miami Vice, it had all the ingredients of the decade—synths, style, and a surprising amount of staying power. It climbed the charts and became a genuine hit, even if many didn’t see it coming. But hearing it now? It instantly brings back that era of pastel suits, fast cars, and television that felt larger than life.

These records may not always top the “greatest of all time” lists, but that’s not why they matter. They’re snapshots. Little pieces of your past, pressed into vinyl. Songs that remind you not just of what you were listening to—but who you were when you heard them.

And that’s the beauty of the forgotten 45. Sometimes, all it takes is one spin to bring it all rushing back. Stay tuned—because there are plenty more hiding in those crates, just waiting for Volume 2.