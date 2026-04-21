Van Halen’s ‘Live in New Haven 1986’ Gets Standalone Release This June

Rhino Records will release Van Halen's Live in New Haven 1986 as a standalone CD and vinyl set on June 5. The concert recording was also included in the recently released 5150 (Expanded Edition) box set that marks the album's 40th anniversary.

A crystal-clear vinyl edition sold out at many independent shops on Record Store Day. The June release will bring a standard black vinyl version along with the first standalone CD edition.

The recording features the band's show at New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum on August 27, 1986, including more than 90 minutes of live recordings from that night.

Two back-to-back summer shows were originally taped for the Live Without a Net video release, which has been upgraded to Blu-ray for the box set, and this edition mixes most of Live Without a Net with two bonus tracks, "Good Enough" and "Wild Thing."

The lineup was Sammy Hagar, Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, and Michael Anthony. Eddie's 5150 Studios in California served as the recording spot starting in late 1985. Released on March 24, 1986, it shot straight to the top of the Billboard 200, becoming the band's first No. 1 release.

The CD includes 13 tracks on one disc, while the vinyl spreads them across four sides.