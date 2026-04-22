The Nominees for the 2026 Radio Hall of Fame Announced

The Radio Hall of Fame is once again shining a spotlight on the voices, personalities, and pioneers who have shaped the sound of American radio. The Museum of Broadcast Communications has officially announced the 24 nominees for the 2026 induction class, marking another milestone year as the institution celebrates its 38th class of honorees.

This year’s nominees for the Hall of Fame represent a wide spectrum of radio excellence—from morning show duos and sports voices to groundbreaking DJs who redefined what radio could be. The list includes familiar returning names like Big D & Bubba, Bob Stroud, Enrique Santos, Funkmaster Flex, Joey Reynolds, John & Ken, Kevin Matthews, Kid Leo, Larry Elder, and Raul Brindis—all of whom appeared on last year’s ballot and are once again vying for induction.

Voting Begins Soon

Voting begins April 24 and runs through May 8, with nearly 1,000 industry professionals casting ballots for up to six nominees. The top six vote-getters will automatically earn induction, while the nominating committee will select additional honorees to ensure a balanced and representative class.

Among the standout nominees this year is Boomer Esiason, whose transition from NFL quarterback to respected sports broadcaster has made him a staple of radio talk.

Longtime personalities like Fred Winston and Shotgun Tom Kelly, whose careers span decades of influence on the airwaves.

Here Comes The MFA

Detroit’s own The Electrifying Mojo stands out as one of Detroit's most culturally significant nominees. Known off-air as Charles Johnson, Mojo revolutionized radio in the 1970s through the 1990s with his boundary-breaking playlists and futuristic vision. On stations like WGPR, WJLB, and WDRQ, he ignored rigid formats, blending funk, rock, new wave, and electronic music into immersive listening experiences. His “Midnight Funk Association” became legendary, not just for the music but for its uplifting, Afrofuturistic message.

Mojo’s influence extended far beyond entertainment. He played a critical role in shaping the Detroit techno movement, inspiring pioneers like Juan Atkins, Derrick May, and Kevin Saunderson. By introducing audiences to artists such as Prince, Kraftwerk, and Parliament-Funkadelic, he helped redefine what radio could sound like—and who it could reach. His iconic sign-off, “May the funk be with you, always,” still echoes through generations of listeners and artists alike.

And The Winner Is . . . .

The 2026 inductees will be revealed on May 20, and the official induction ceremony is set for October 8 at the Fairmont Hotel in Chicago. As co-chairman Dennis Green noted, this year’s nominees reflect those who have made a lasting impact while continuing to shape the future of radio..

The Radio Hall of Fame was founded by the Emerson Radio Corporation in 1988. The Museum of Broadcast Communications took over operations of the Hall in 1991.

Radio Is Still With Us