Totally Tubular Festival Brings 1980s Icons Back on Tour Across America

The Totally Tubular Festival will return for a 15-city summer tour across the United States. Artists include Thomas Dolby & The Lost Toy People, A Flock of Seagulls, The Motels, The Producers, Animotion, The Escape Club, and Tommy Tutone.

Shows will start on July 17 in Phoenix. The final concert will happen on Aug. 16 in Aurora, Illinois. Tickets will go on sale on April 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

Thomas Dolby & The Lost Toy People haven't played together since 1988. Their last performance supported Depeche Mode at The Rose Bowl. The Producers' original members will tour the US coast-to-coast for the first time in over 25 years.

"The current 80s music revival is more than just a walk down memory lane for those of us that were actually there," said Thomas Dolby, according to AOL. "Because those born after the 80s are discovering the treasure trove of fresh musical ideas that exploded onto the scene in the heyday of MTV and KROQ. And the huge influence we had on everything that came after."

Jon Pleeter created the festival in 2024. The event toured the Northeast during the holiday season, before this summer's expansion was announced.