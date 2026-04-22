Win tickets to see TOTO, Christopher Cross & the Romantics at Pine Knob August 29th!

TOTO, Christopher Cross and The Romantics have announced plans to tour North America Summer, 2026, produced by Live Nation. The tour stops at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Saturday, August 29 at 6:45 p.m.

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This past year has been one of the strongest in Toto’s 48 years of existence with more than a half a million fans coming out to see them perform, alongside over a billion streams counted this year alone. The weekly average is more than 20 million plays at the DSPs, which has triggered additional certifications throughout this past year. Total streams at Spotify exceed four billion and seven billion across all platforms.

Toto’s largest hit “Africa” has achieved the milestone of TWO BILLION plays at Spotify alone, while “Hold The Line” exceeds ONE BILLION streams. On the sales side, “Africa” has been certified DIAMOND by the RIAA (10 million sold), with cumulative sales now approaching 11M. Additionally, “Hold The Line” has been certified triple platinum for sales of three million copies, while “Rosanna” hit the milestone of double platinum for sales of two million copies.

For all members past and present, one of the most exciting details to celebrate is the continual aging down of the band’s audience. Consistently, more than half of the billion annual streams are plays from those 34 years or younger. The live audience present night to night has truly become a celebration of three generations coming together.

Special guest Christopher Cross and the members of Toto have been friends and collaborators for more than four decades.

Christopher Cross burst onto the music scene with his 1980 self-titled debut album winning five Grammy Awards, including – for the first time in Grammy history – the “Big Four” most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single “Sailing”), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (“Sailing”), and Best New Artist. In a career spanning more than four decades, Cross has sold more than 12 million albums. His music has garnered five Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, an Emmy nomination and five Top 10 singles.

The Romantics formally became a band on Valentine’s Day, 1977. Bred on the streets of Detroit’s east side, they were inspired by American Roots Rock, the British Invasion and their hometown music scene. Nearly 50 years later, they are still celebrated for having created some of the most influential and beloved rock of all time. Known for their MTV video hits including “What I Like About You,” “Talking In Your Sleep,” and “One In A Million,” along with fan favorites “Rock You Up,” and ”When I Look In Your Eyes”.

Their hits are a staple on classic, new wave and contemporary terrestrial rock radio, as well as numerous television commercials (Budweiser, Toyota), movie soundtracks (Shrek, Grown Ups 1&2, Five Nights at Freddy’s) and hit series (Stranger Things). The Romantics have also been enjoying airplay courtesy of Little Steven’s Underground Garage radio show on Sirius XM, 80’s on 8,1st Wave and Classic Vinyl. The Romantics – Wally Palmar on Lead Vocals, Coz Canler on Lead Guitar, Bruce Witkin on Bass, Joey Malone on Guitar, and Mike Rizzi on Drums – are currently touring across The World in 2025 and 2026.

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