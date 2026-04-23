When Dave Grohl broke his leg in 2015, most people expected the Foo Fighters frontman to cancel shows and disappear until he healed. Instead, Grohl did what rock legends do: he turned adversity into spectacle. Out of that injury came one of the most iconic stage props in modern rock history: a custom-built illuminated throne that allowed him to continue performing while seated. More than a decade later, Grohl’s “rock throne” remains a symbol of resilience, and now it has made its way to a Michigan favorite, bluegrass superstar Billy Strings.

Why Dave Grohl's Throne Goes to Billy Strings

Billy Strings, born William Apostol in Lansing and raised in Muir, Michigan, recently suffered a leg injury that required him to perform seated. As reported by CBS19News.com, Strings broke his leg (tibia and fibula) after a skateboarding accident backstage during his April 18, 2026, concert in Charlottesville, Virginia. Feeling "zazzed up" before the encore, he attempted a backside 180 trick, landed awkwardly, and heard his leg snap. He underwent surgery to stabilize the bone, forcing him to postpone several tour dates.

Stings said via his Instagram page, “I had every intention of carrying on with the tour and Dave Grohling it... But after some long talks with these doctors, my friends, band and colleagues, my wife, etc., I should probably let this thing heal. I don’t believe that I could give you guys the show you deserve coming right out of this surgery.”

Enter Grohl, who reportedly offered Billy the now-famous throne so the show could go on. It’s another crossover moment that proves Michigan artists continue to command national respect, even in circles outside their own genre.

For Detroit and Michigan music fans, Billy Strings has become one of the state’s brightest exports. While rooted in bluegrass, Strings has always carried the rebellious spirit of rock and roll. His concerts are high-energy marathons filled with shredding guitar solos, improvisation, and a fanbase that follows him with the devotion usually reserved for jam bands and classic rock icons. In many ways, Billy Strings channels the same raw intensity that made Detroit rock famous.

It's No Surprise

The image of a bluegrass phenom sitting on Dave Grohl’s throne may seem unexpected, but it actually makes perfect sense. Both artists built their reputations on explosive live performances, elite musicianship, and a willingness to blur genre lines. Grohl came from punk and grunge before leading one of America’s biggest rock bands. Billy Strings took traditional bluegrass and electrified it for a younger generation. Both understand that live music is sacred, and canceling isn’t the first option.

The History of Dave Grohl's Throne

Grohl originally needed the throne after falling off the stage during a Foo Fighters concert in Gothenburg, Sweden, in June 2015. He fractured his leg but famously returned to finish the set after receiving medical attention. During recovery, the throne was designed so he could continue touring without missing shows. Covered in lights and guitar necks, it quickly became a larger-than-life symbol of Grohl’s determination.

Ken Settle Dave Grohl sits on his throne for the Foo Fighters' show on August 24th, 2015 Pine Knob. Photo: Ken Settle

Axl Rose And The Throne

The throne found another famous occupant in 2016 when Guns N’ Roses reunited for their highly anticipated “Not in This Lifetime” tour. Axl Rose had broken a bone in his foot after slipping during a concert warm-up performance.

Axl said he had never met Grohl, but someone in GNR knew Dave. Dave sent the throne as a surprise for Axl and showed up to see the GNR show. In the video below Axl talks about using the throne, how it came to him, and Dave Grohl's design process. The story is hilarious... and the video is worth watching.

Now Billy Strings joins that short list of artists who’ve occupied one of rock’s coolest hand-me-downs. While Billy’s exact injury has been reported as a leg issue requiring rest and limited mobility, the bigger story is what it represents: musicians finding ways to keep performing for the fans.

Billy Strings Michigan Roots

Michigan fans especially understand Billy Strings’ rise. He may dominate the national festival circuit now, but he’s still one of ours. From his early days in Ionia County to sold-out arenas across the country, Billy carries Michigan roots wherever he goes. Seeing him embraced by Grohl, one of rock’s most respected figures, feels like another proud moment for The Mitten.

And let’s be honest: there’s something very Detroit about refusing to sit out. This city has always respected grit, toughness, and showmanship. Dave Grohl finishing a set with a broken leg? Axl Rose launching a reunion tour with a busted foot? Billy Strings picking through pain? That’s the kind of determination Detroit fans admire.