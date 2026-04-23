ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Guitarist Dave Mason of Traffic Dead at 79

Guitarist Dave Mason of Traffic has died at the age of 79. The sad news came via a statement from his family, with his loved ones saying, “passed away peacefully…

Anne Erickson
Guitarist Dave Mason of Traffic has died at the age of 79.
Al Pereira via Getty Images

Guitarist Dave Mason of Traffic has died at the age of 79.

The sad news came via a statement from his family, with his loved ones saying, "passed away peacefully at his home in Gardnerville, Nevada" on April 19. The statement added that he "lived a remarkable life devoted to the music and the people he loved."

Mason is one of the founding and original members of the band Traffic. He formed the band back in 1967 with Jim Capaldi, Steve Winwood and Chris Wood. The band's debut album, Mr. Fantasy, came the same year the band formed, which was a hit out of the gate and spawned the famous track, "Dear Mr. Fantasy."

Guitarist Dave Mason of Traffic Had Died

Mason was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Traffic in 2004. He joined in the band on the stage for the all-star jam on "Feelin' Alright?," with fellow musicians Keith Richards, Tom Petty and more.

Mason also worked as a session musician and played on a bevy of big records, including Jim Hendrix's Electric Ladyland, George Harrison's All Things Must Past, The Rolling Stones' Beggars Banquet and Paul McCartney and Wings' Venus and Mars. He also played guitar in Fleetwood Mac in the '90s. Mason also delved into the solo world and released 15 solo albums.

Mason announced that he was retiring from touring in September 2025 because of "health challenges."

Winwood paid tribute to Mason this week.

"We were deeply saddened to hear of Dave Mason's passing," Winwood stated on social media. "Dave was part of Traffic during its earliest chapter, and played an important role in shaping the band's sound and identity during that time."

He added, "His songwriting, musicianship and distinctive spirit helped create music that has lasted far beyond its era, and continues to mean so much to listeners around the world. Those years remain a special part of the band’s story, and Dave’s contribution to them is not forgotten."

Winwood concluded, “His place in that history will always be remembered, and through the music, his presence endures."

traffic
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Bassist/singer Tom Araya (L) and guitarist Kerry King of Slayer perform during a stop of the band's Final World Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicSlayer to Perform ‘Reign in Blood’ in Full at Two U.S. Shows for Album’s 40th AnniversaryLaura Adkins
Red background light surrounds Eddie Van Halen playing guitar on stage at Pine Knob. EVH is one of the top guitar heroes
MusicTop Guitar Heroes Who Defined Classic RockDonielle Flynn
ZZ Top performs onstage during Day 1 of Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival at Crypto.com Arena on September 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicZZ Top Adds Seven Weeks of U.S. Shows to The Big One! Tour Through SeptemberDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect