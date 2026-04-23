Guitarist Dave Mason of Traffic Dead at 79

Guitarist Dave Mason of Traffic has died at the age of 79.

The sad news came via a statement from his family, with his loved ones saying, "passed away peacefully at his home in Gardnerville, Nevada" on April 19. The statement added that he "lived a remarkable life devoted to the music and the people he loved."

Mason is one of the founding and original members of the band Traffic. He formed the band back in 1967 with Jim Capaldi, Steve Winwood and Chris Wood. The band's debut album, Mr. Fantasy, came the same year the band formed, which was a hit out of the gate and spawned the famous track, "Dear Mr. Fantasy."

Guitarist Dave Mason of Traffic Had Died

Mason was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Traffic in 2004. He joined in the band on the stage for the all-star jam on "Feelin' Alright?," with fellow musicians Keith Richards, Tom Petty and more.

Mason also worked as a session musician and played on a bevy of big records, including Jim Hendrix's Electric Ladyland, George Harrison's All Things Must Past, The Rolling Stones' Beggars Banquet and Paul McCartney and Wings' Venus and Mars. He also played guitar in Fleetwood Mac in the '90s. Mason also delved into the solo world and released 15 solo albums.

Mason announced that he was retiring from touring in September 2025 because of "health challenges."

Winwood paid tribute to Mason this week.

"We were deeply saddened to hear of Dave Mason's passing," Winwood stated on social media. "Dave was part of Traffic during its earliest chapter, and played an important role in shaping the band's sound and identity during that time."

He added, "His songwriting, musicianship and distinctive spirit helped create music that has lasted far beyond its era, and continues to mean so much to listeners around the world. Those years remain a special part of the band’s story, and Dave’s contribution to them is not forgotten."