My Brush with Greatness Peter Criss from Kiss

I finally met Peter Criss in Person!

There are days in radio that feel routine—and then there are days that remind you exactly why you fell in love with it in the first place. This was one of those days.

I walked into the studios at WCSX expecting nothing more than another typical shift. Coffee in hand, notes scattered across my desk in my office, the usual hum of a rock station doing its thing. Then walked my longtime radio brother, Meltdown from WRIF—a guy I’ve worked with for 26 years.

He had that look. The kind that says, “You’re not going to believe this.”

Screamin' You're Not Gonna Believe This

“Peter Criss is coming in today.”

For a second, I just stared at him. Peter Criss. The Catman. Founding drummer of KISS. One of the voices and rhythms that defined my childhood. And just like that, my “normal day” was gone.

Peter was in the building to sit down for Meltdown’s Talking Rock podcast, promoting his brand-new solo album, Peter Criss, released December 19, 2025—just ahead of his 80th birthday. His first studio album since 2007, it’s a full-throttle, hard-rock comeback. Co-produced with Barry Pointer, the record features an impressive lineup: John 5, Billy Sheehan, and Paul Shaffer, among others. Tracks like “Rock, Rockin’, Rock & Roll” and “Walking On Water”—a deeply personal song about his battle with cancer—show that the fire is still very much alive.

The Waiting

While waiting for the interview to wrap up, I had the pleasure of meeting his wife, Gigi. We sat there like old friends, swapping road stories and talking about life, all over a few cups of that classic radio station coffee. It was one of those unexpectedly genuine moments that radio seems to create out of nowhere.

Then came the moment.

Down the hallway, walking toward us, was Peter Criss. No makeup. No costume. Just a rock legend with a full head of gray hair and a presence that still carried the weight of decades in music.

And suddenly, I wasn’t standing in a radio station anymore—I was back with my childhood friends Jimmi, Steve, and Chad, spinning copies of Alive and dreaming big. I thought about Halloween nights dressed as KISS, about the first time I heard “Rock and Roll All Nite” on a 45 I still own, and about my friend Brian Shorkey, who first turned me on to the band.

Meeting One of my Heroes

Scott Randall Such a Kind Soul Peter Criss Meets Screamin Scott

Now here I was, face-to-face with the man behind it all.

We talked about those classic days, including when KISS played Tiger Stadium. Peter smiled and said it was one of the band’s finest performances. I was doing everything I could to stay cool, but inside? Total fan mode.

The highlight came when Gigi got Peter’s attention and suggested a photo. Just like that, I was standing next to one of my heroes, capturing a moment I’ll never forget.

As we wrapped up, I went in for a handshake—but Peter pulled me in for a hug instead. I told him, “Here’s to good health.” He smiled widely and said, “That’s the perfect thing to say. Thank you.”

And just like that, it was over.

Another day in radio. Except not really.

After more than 40 years in this business, moments like that still hit just as hard. Meeting Peter Criss isn’t just a memory—it’s a highlight, a full-circle moment, and a reminder that sometimes, the kid you used to be is still right there with you.