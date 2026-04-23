Summer of Live – Score $30 tickets to summer shows!

Make it a Summer of Live! $30 Tickets are coming April 29 - May 5. Over 100 shows including the WCSX Anniversary show with Deep Purple with Kansas on August 21, Sammy Hagar with Rick Springfield & Dauzat St. Marie on June 19 and Mötley Crüe on July 20! Check out the full list list here- LiveNation.com/SummerofLive