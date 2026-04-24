Detroit Movie Night: 5 Films, 5 Foods and Why Watching It All the Way Through Still Matters

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 17: Comedian Eddie Murphy poses before the screening of “Beverly Hills Cop” during AFI & Walt Disney Pictures’ “A Cinematic Celebration of Jerry Bruckheimer” held at the Mann Chinese 6 on May 17, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images for AFI)

There was a moment during my conversation with Leonard Maltin and his daughter Jessie about their new book Family Movie Night Menus that stuck with me more than anything else we talked about, and it wasn’t about a specific movie or even the food ideas in the book, it was something simpler than that, something we’ve kind of drifted away from without even realizing it.

We were talking about watching movies as a shared experience, actually sitting down and staying with it, and I said something that I didn’t even think twice about at the time, but it’s been rattling around in my head ever since:

“Ride it out ’til the credits.”

Because that used to be the deal, right? You picked a movie, you sat down, and you watched it. You didn’t have a backup plan. You didn’t scroll for something better 20 minutes in. You didn’t half-watch it while checking your phone. You stayed with it.

Leonard said it perfectly: this is a communal activity, the way movies ought to be.

And Jessie added something that really hit home, especially if you’ve got kids, or even if you just think about how we all watch things now. She said you don’t have to over explain everything, just let them enjoy it, because kids don’t make a fuss unless you do.

That’s when it clicked for me. The book is built around pairing movies with food, and it’s a great idea, it makes the whole thing fun and gives you something to build around, but underneath that, what they’re really talking about is time together. No distractions. No checking out halfway through. Just being there for the whole thing.

So I started thinking about what that would look like here, with a Detroit spin on it. Not fancy, not overthought, just real. Five movies that feel like this city, and five foods that actually match the world of those movies. Not gimmicks. Not Instagram food. The kind of stuff that makes sense when you’re sitting there watching it.

Here’s where I landed.

You start with 8 Mile, and there’s really no debate on this one.

If you’re going to watch 8 Mile, you’re going to Duly’s.

Not the idea of a coney. Not some dressed-up version of it. The real thing. chili, mustard, onions, maybe fries if you want to go all in. It’s messy, it’s simple, and it’s exactly right.

Getty Images Eminem at the premiere of "8 Mile" at the Village Theatre in Westwood, Ca. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.

Because that movie isn’t polished, and it’s not supposed to be. It’s about grind. It’s about sticking around long enough for your moment to come, even when it doesn’t look like it’s going to. And the whole movie builds that way. It doesn’t hit you over the head right away, it takes its time, and if you stay with it, that final battle lands in a way it just wouldn’t if you were half-paying attention.

That’s the whole point of this idea. You don’t bail on that one. You sit there and let it come to you.

Then you go to Gran Torino, and this one’s a completely different energy.

Getty Images BURBANK, CA - DECEMBER 09: The film's 1972 Ford Gran Torino Sport at the world premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Gran Torino" held at the Warner Bros.' Steven Ross theater on December 9, 2008 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

This isn’t a takeout movie. This isn’t something you eat on your lap while you’re half-turned toward the TV. This is sit-down food, the kind of meal that forces you to slow down whether you want to or not.

That’s why I keep coming back to that old cafeteria feel, like Sign of the Beefcarver used to be. You grab a tray, you move down the line, you get your roast beef, your mashed potatoes, your vegetables, and you sit down and eat it. No rush, no flash, just routine.

That’s the movie. That’s Walt Kowalski. It’s deliberate, it’s quiet in places, and if you don’t give it your full attention, you miss what makes it work. It’s one of those films where the silences matter just as much as the dialogue, and those only land if you’re actually there for them.

And that ties right back to what Jessie was saying. Don’t over explain it. Don’t interrupt it. Let it do what it does.

RoboCop might be the most Detroit one of the group, but not for the obvious reasons.

Yeah, it’s set here, yeah, it’s got the skyline and the grit and all of that, but what really makes it Detroit is the feel of it. Industrial, a little rough around the edges, built from something practical and turned into something iconic.

That’s why the food has to be Detroit-style pizza, the real kind, square, thick, baked in a steel pan with those crispy edges that come from the metal. That style didn’t come out of nowhere, it came out of this city, out of factory culture, out of using what you’ve got and making it better.

That’s RoboCop in a nutshell. It’s weird, it’s violent, it’s funny in ways you don’t expect, and the longer you stay with it, the more you realize there’s more going on than you thought when it started. It’s not background noise. It’s something you settle into.

Then there’s Detroit Rock City, and this one might be the most fun of the bunch, because at its core, it’s about one thing: a group of kids trying to get to a KISS concert.

That’s the whole movie. Everything revolves around that mission—getting to the show, being part of it, living that moment.

So the food and the setting have to feel like a concert night, not just a dinner.

That’s why Rock & Brews in Royal Oak makes so much sense here. It’s tied directly to Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley from KISS, so you’re already in that world before the movie even starts. Burgers, wings, fries, music in the background, that energy that feels like you’re on your way to something.

And when you watch the movie that way, it hits differently. You’re not just watching a story, you’re reliving that feeling of chasing a show, chasing a moment, being all in with your friends trying to make something happen.

This is the movie night where people are laughing, quoting lines, reacting out loud, and that’s exactly what it’s supposed to be.

Because shared doesn’t always mean quiet. Sometimes shared means loud, chaotic, and completely in it together.

And then there’s Beverly Hills Cop, which starts in Detroit and carries that energy all the way through.

Axel Foley isn’t sitting still, and this isn’t a sit-down, formal kind of meal either. This is something you can eat while you’re watching, something that’s got a little edge to it, something that feels like the city.

That’s why the Boogaloo sandwich from Chef Greg’s Soul-N-The Wall fits so well. It’s messy, it’s packed with flavor, and it’s not something you overthink. You just grab it and go.

And that’s how the movie moves too. It’s quick, it’s funny, and if you’re not paying attention, you miss half of what makes Eddie Murphy so good in it. The timing, the reactions, the little moments, they all matter, and they all depend on you actually being there for them.

When you lay all five of these out, it’s easy to look at it as just a fun idea. Five movies, five foods, Detroit tie-in, something you can build a segment around, something people can try at home.

But it’s really about something else.

It’s about getting back to the idea that a movie night is actually a thing. Not something playing in the background, not something you drift in and out of, but something you choose and stay with.

One movie. One night. Everybody there.

No phones, no scrolling, no “let’s try something else.”

Just sit down and watch it, all the way through.

Because what Leonard Maltin said keeps coming back to me. This is how movies are supposed to be. Shared. Experienced together. Not chopped up into pieces or treated like disposable content.

And Jessie’s right too. You don’t have to overthink it. You don’t have to turn it into a lesson or explain every moment. You just let it play, and let people take it in the way they’re going to take it in.

And at the end of it, when the credits roll, you’ve all seen the same thing, at the same time, all the way through.

That’s the part that matters.